Wolves Playoff Watch Viewing Guide | March 29, 2018

Julian Andrews

Web Editorial Associate

Twitter

The Wolves picked up a huge win in historic fashion last night.

Behind Karl-Anthony Towns’ franchise record 56 points, the Wolves beat the Hawks, moving to seventh-place in the West. They are just a half a game out of fifth, and 1.5 games out of fourth.

We’re all still focused on Towns’ big night last night, but apparently, the NBA will not be taking a day off to watch KAT highlights.

A couple things broke the Wolves’ way last night, but there’s only one game with playoff implications for the team tonight:

Thunder at Spurs, 7 p.m., TNT

This is a big one for both teams and a real lose-lose for the Wolves.

LaMarcus Aldridge is banged up, but he might play against the Thunder. If he doesn’t, the Spurs will be playing shorthanded against a very talented OKC team.

The Thunder are coming off a loss to the Blazers, but are not worried about making the postseason. While it may seem like tempting fate to guarantee a playoff appearance, as Carmelo Anthony did, OKC likely has no reason to fear. Though the West standings are volatile, it’s unlikely the Thunder will drop out of the race. Anything can change at a moment’s notice though.

Minnesota is a half-game behind the Spurs and 1.5 games behind the Thunder. A loss by either team would help the Wolves, but a win by either would hurt them. Go with your heart.