Wolves Playoff Watch Viewing Guide | March 27, 2018

While the Timberwolves lost a tough one last night, dropping to eighth in the West, they also got a loss from the ninth-place Denver Nuggets.

The Wolves are 1.5 games ahead of the Nuggets, and half a game behind the Jazz.

There are several games in the NBA tonight that will impact the Western Conference playoff race, and the standings may look very different when we wake up tomorrow morning. Here’s who Wolves fans should be rooting for:

Spurs at Wizards, 6 p.m., League Pass

The Spurs saw their six-game winning streak halted by the Bucks on Sunday, meanwhile, a Wizards team that had looked like it was going to weather the absence of John Wall without incident has been slipping.

Both these teams really want to win this game.

The Spurs have fought their way into sixth place in the West after momentarily dropping out of the playoff picture, but they are just a half game behind the fourth place Thunder. Home-court advantage would be a huge bonus for a San Antonio team looking to overcome the drama of Kahwi Leonard’s ongoing injury saga, and build on the narrative that the Spurs—no matter their personnel—will always be ready for the playoffs.

The Wizards, sixth in the East, are facing a potential first-round matchup with LeBron James’ Cavs team, an outcome every team in the conference is likely hoping to avoid. But Washington’s team-first, “share the load,” philosophy—cultivated in the absence of Wall—is no longer leading to wins, and the Wizards may now be praying for the quick return of their star point guard.

However, despite their record as of late (the team has lost five of their last seven), the Wizards are still a threat. Brad Beal is an elite scorer, and Washington’s duo of three-and-D wings (Otto Porter Jr. and Kelly Oubre Jr.) have proven their worth. Wolves fans should be hoping the Wizards get it together and help the Spurs start a new streak—this time in the loss column.

Nuggets at Raptors, 6:30 p.m., League Pass

Discussion surrounding the Nuggets’ loss to the 76ers last night was largely dominated by the return of Markelle Fultz—Philly’s No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft, who had been out for most of the season with a mysterious shoulder injury.

Denver’s defeat was good news for the Wolves and put the Nuggets into an even tighter position heading into tonight’s matchup with the East-leading Raptors. The clock is ticking on Denver; if they don’t start winning games they’re headed for the lottery.

The Raptors have looked mortal lately, dropping three of their last five, but with the Celtics hurting, they have the East’s one seed all but locked up. It’s possible Toronto has been suffering from a little late-season fatigue, but you have to believe that a team led by someone as competitive as Kyle Lowry isn’t going to let too many more games slip away.

Toronto could have done the Wolves a favor on Sunday, but instead they were beaten at home by the Clippers. Tonight is another chance for the Raptors to curry favor with Minnesota fans.

Playing at home before heading out to face the Celtics and Cavs on the road, the Raptors should be locked in and looking for a win tonight, and it’s doubtful that Denver has the firepower to go head to head with them.

That’s good news for the Wolves. Minnesota fans should be cheering for the north to prevail tonight.

Blazers at Pelicans, 7 p.m., League Pass

Two superstars of the 2012 NBA Draft go head to head as the third-place Blazers take on the fifth-place Pelicans. Damian Lillard’s Blazers, which just beat the Thunder in a heated game on Sunday, will be in New Orleans tonight to take on Anthony Davis and the Pelicans, who had won four straight games before losing in Houston to the Rockets on Saturday.

This matchup should largely speak for itself. Two teams with a lot to play for, and both boasting transcendent stars, meet in a late-March contest. This should be a fun one. The Pelicans have a 2-1 season series lead over the Blazers, so New Orleans will also be playing for the tiebreaker, should it come down to that.

Whenever two teams in the upper-half of the Western Conference face one another, it’s a bit of a lose-lose for the Wolves. However, the Pelicans are just 1.5 games ahead of the Wolves, while Minnesota trails the Blazers by four games. It’s fairly unlikely the Wolves will be able to catch the Blazers but moving up to fourth-place remains in reach. With that in mind, I’m going to advocate cheering for Portland. Go with your heart, though.

Bucks at Clippers, 9:30 p.m., TNT

The Bucks helped the Wolves out by taking down the Spurs on Sunday, and tonight they have an opportunity for revenge against a Clippers team that beat them 127-120 at home last Wednesday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is always amazing to watch. His length and athleticism sometimes make it seem like the rest of the players on the floor are moving in slow motion. When he gets going on the break, he can go from half court to the rim on only one dribble.

Milwaukee has looked a little shaky as of late, but the team is likely still set to make the playoffs. The Bucks would love to string together a few wins and establish more of a winning identity heading into the postseason.

The Clippers, meanwhile, are fighting for a chance to participate in the postseason.

Los Angeles is two full games out of the playoffs and have been unable to develop enough consistency to make a real push. They put together an impressive victory against the Raptors on Sunday but lost to the Pacers last Friday. With nine games left, the Clippers are going to need to do a lot of winning and get a lot of help from the rest of the conference, to make the playoffs.

Any NBA team can be dangerous when they’re zoned in and playing with their season on the line, so the Bucks will need to stay sharp tonight. Hopefully Giannis and Co. can take care of the Clippers and give the Wolves a little more cushion in this extremely close push for the playoffs.