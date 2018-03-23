Wolves Playoff Watch Viewing Guide | March 23, 2018

Julian Andrews

Web Editorial Associate

Twitter

The Wolves take on the Knicks tonight in New York, and control their own destiny when it comes to making the playoffs. But it would be nice to move up in the standings, and for that they’ll need a little bit of help.

They got none yesterday (thanks for nothing Lakers) but today is another day.

Minnesota fans should watch the Wolves first and foremost, but before and after the Wolves game there are a few other contests that could impact the team’s position.

Here’s your viewing guide:

Clippers at Pacers, 6 p.m., League Pass

The Clippers have lost four of their last five, including a loss to the Wolves. That’s good news for Minnesota, as they have fallen to 10th in the conference, and are less likely to challenge the Wolves for playoff position.

Los Angeles is running out of time to make a push. The Clippers will have to put together a run or they’ll be watching the playoffs from home.

The Pacers sit in fifth place in the East, a half game behind the 76ers for fourth, and home court advantage in the first round.

Indiana has been slipping after a great stretch towards the end of February and into March. However, Victor Oladipo is still rolling and is almost a lock for NBA Most Improved Player, and Myles Turner is playing well after returning from an ankle injury.

Turner has regressed slightly this season, but he’s still young, and capable of unleashing highlight-level play on his opponents. Watch him posterize Cheick Diallo:

That’s a strong move, one that’s made doubly awesome by the look on Turner’s face. He slams it down with a look of utter focus and shows no emotion afterwards other than a brief look towards his bench. Stone cold.

Wolves fans should be hoping Turner and the Pacers dunk all over the Clippers tonight.

Nuggets at Wizards, 6 p.m., NBATV

It’s a similar story with this one. The Nuggets need a win to stay in playoff contention, while the Wizards are looking to move up in the standings.

Denver’s defense has been highly suspect as of late. The Nuggets have allowed 100+ points in 23 consecutive games. That could just be the state of things in the NBA today, but that stat doesn’t sound good.

However, the Nuggets put up 135 on the Bulls on Wednesday, so maybe defense isn’t their primary concern.

Gary Harris, Denver’s leading scorer, is still sidelined with a knee injury, and Paul Millsap may also miss the game with an illness. It’ll be tough for the Nuggets to match up with the Wizards if they’re not at full strength.

Marcin Gortat has faded into the background for the Wizards this season, but he did put up 18 against the Pacers on Saturday. With Millsap out, and the defensively-challenged Nikola Jokic guarding him, the Polish Hammer has a chance to put together another good game.

More than likely though, Washington will have to rely on Bradley Beal and Otto Porter Jr. for offense. Beal and Porter have both played well in the absence of starting point guard John Wall, and Wolves fans should be rooting for them to put up points against the Nuggets.

Heat at Thunder, 7 p.m., League Pass

This should be a fun one.

The Heat, winners of three straight, have been playing well despite the absence of starting center Hassan Whiteside. They beat the Nuggets in double overtime earlier in the week, and have been winning games with hustle, defense and three-point shooting.

MIAMI HEAT BASKETBALL We ain't for everybody. pic.twitter.com/cNSnOwpGXN — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 22, 2018

The Heat have been helped by a strong season from Goran Dragic, insane shooting from Wayne Ellington, and a productive rookie season from Bam Adebayo. They’re in seventh place in the East, and could definitely make some noise in the playoffs if their shots are falling.

Hopefully those shots fall tonight against the Thunder.

OKC handed the Celtics a win on Tuesday when they missed several key free-throws down the stretch, (for anyone who wonders at the purpose of late-game intentional fouls, watch the end of that game), but the Thunder have been playing well otherwise.

The Heat have less star-power than the Thunder, but that hasn’t been an issue for them so far. Hopefully Miami’s well-rounded and well-coached squad will go toe-to-toe with Russell Westbrook, Paul George, and Carmelo Anthony’s team and come away with the win.

Jazz at Spurs, 7:30 p.m., League Pass

Is it possible for both these teams to lose? The Wolves are right between the Jazz and Spurs in the standings, so this is a can’t win situation.

Lost in the Kawhi Leonard saga is the fact that the Spurs have been playing very well lately.

LaMarcus Aldridge’s play doesn’t make very many highlight reels, unless you really like watching fadeaway midrange jumpers, but he’s put the team on his back.

The NBA has trended towards threes and layups in the last several years, but Aldridge doesn’t care, he’s going to back you down and score. When a player shoots as well as he does though, it’s hard to argue.

LaMarcus Aldridge pushed the @spurs to their 5th win in a row with 27 PTS, 9 REB! #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/NQkj2J1ahA — NBA (@NBA) March 22, 2018

Aldridge will have his hands full with Rudy Gobert tonight.

Gobert is arguably the best defender in the league and has helped Utah become the best defensive team in the league over the last few months. If there’s a silver lining for the Spurs it’s that Aldridge’s shooting might open up the paint for San Antonio’s guards, but Gobert has quick feet and a huge wingspan, so that’s easier said than done.

Gregg Popovich will have his team prepared though, and this should be a good contest. Unfortunately, someone has to win this game. Wolves fans, just root for whoever you like better. Or flip a coin.

Blazers at Celtics, 9 p.m., NBATV

Portland’s winning streak was capped at 13 by the Rockets earlier in the week, and Wolves fans should be hoping they drop another game tonight.

The Rockets exposed Portland’s biggest weakness on Tuesday—with Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum not shooting the ball well, the Blazers struggled to keep up with Houston on offense. If Boston can contain Portland’s star backcourt, they have a good shot at winning.

Boston is not afraid of big moments. Even as Kyrie Irving remains sidelined after undergoing surgery on his left knee, the Celtics have stayed competitive. While not every game has turned out in their favor, most of their losses have been quite close.

It’s good for a playoff team to get practice playing in intense situations. Boston did the Wolves a favor on Tuesday taking care of the Thunder with a last-second three by Marcus Morris, maybe they can help them out again tonight.

Both teams are dealing with injuries, so it’ll be a game of adjustments at the Moda Center tonight. Along with Irving, Jaylen Brown is still out after his nasty fall at Target Center for the Celtics, and two of the Blazers’ key contributors, Evan Turner and Jusuf Nurkic, are day-to-day with lower back injuries.