Wolves Hold On To Beat the Knicks On The Road

The Wolves entered Friday night’s game in New York looking to build upon the successes of Tuesday’s win against the Clippers and further-solidify their playoff positioning.

There were a few bumps along the way, but mission accomplished.

The Wolves got off to a hot start, and jumped out to a 15-point lead in the first quarter.

Karl-Anthony Towns looked great. His great pick and roll chemistry with both Jeff Teague and Andrew Wiggins was on display, leading to several easy buckets.

Just as importantly, the whole team played excellent defense and held the Knicks to 22 points in the first quarter.

The Knicks played the Wolves evenly in the second quarter, but the Wolves still had a nine-point lead into halftime.

New York made a run in the third quarter, going up by seven, but Jamal Crawford kept the Wolves in the game—finding Towns for a jam with 6:09 left in the quarter, then hitting two threes and a midrange jumper in the next two minutes.

While their shots weren’t falling like they were in the first half, the Wolves got it done from the free-throw line. They hit 8-of-8 from the stripe in the quarter and took an 84-82 lead into the fourth period.

The Wolves’ third quarter performance undoubtedly made for some nervous Minnesota fans, but the team put those worries to rest in the final period.

While the Wolves only won by four, they looked much more comfortable on offense in the fourth. They moved the ball confidently, found open looks, and got a few awesome hustle plays from Andrew Wiggins and Nemanja Bjelica. The game was close, too close, but the Wolves made it clear why they are likely to be playing in the playoffs while the Knicks will be watching from home.

Tonight’s game was an exciting contest that featured six lead changes and more Knicks scoring runs than the Wolves wanted, but the important thing is the win. With the victory, Minnesota has a record of 42-31. While the results of tonight’s Spurs/Jazz game will determine where the Wolves sit in the standings when they wake up tomorrow, it’s always better to go to bed a winner.

Highlight of the Night:

While the Knicks were making their run in the third quarter, the Wolves got a much-needed energy boost from Crawford and Towns. Crawford drove into the lane and found Towns for the slam.

This is the type of play the Wolves offense produces often when they’re operating efficiently. The Wolves’ guards’ ability to get to the rim often creates great looks for the team’s bigs.

Numbers Game:

-Crawford entered the game needing 12 points to pass Isiah Thomas on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, and two threes to pass Paul Pierce on the NBA’s all-time made three-pointers list. He did both tonight.

- Towns notched yet another double-double in what is becoming a nightly occurrence. He leads the NBA with 60 on the season.

-Four Wolves players, (Bjelica, Gorgui Dieng, Taj Gibson, and Towns) shot over 50-percent from the field.

-The Wolves made 28 of 32 free throws, while the Knicks were only 12 of 17 at the line.

Player of the Game:

Several Wolves had solid games tonight, but the game ball has to go to Towns. He finished with a final line of 24 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists, a steal, and three blocks in a team-high 40 minutes. He also shot 64.3-percent from the field and only missed one of his five attempts at the line. Towns is an incredible talent, and more and more he’s learning how to take over games. It’s hard to imagine Towns getting any better, but it’s happening every day before our eyes.

Up Next:

The Wolves travel to Philadelphia to take on the 76ers tomorrow. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. on Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO.