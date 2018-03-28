Wolves Adjusting To Late-Season Physicality

Julian Andrews

Web Editorial Associate

Twitter

Late-season NBA games are intense.

In shootaround on Wednesday, Wolves point guard Jeff Teague stressed the importance of recognizing the physicality of a playoff-type environment.

“It’s like a playoff intensity and physicality in the game now, so if you’re going looking for fouls … they’re not going to give them to you. You got to earn your buckets and earn your respect,” he said.

The Wolves younger players haven’t had a chance to experience this type of play in previous seasons, but Teague thinks that their experience against Memphis will have them better-prepared going forward.

“It was a physical game,” he said. “They let us play. That’s a playoff atmosphere, a playoff kind of game that we had last game. Grabbing, holding, things like that. I like playing like that, I don’t think guys are used to that. We got a little taste of it last game so hopefully we know going forward what it’s going to be.”

Karl-Anthony Towns agrees that playing these late-season games feels different than earlier contests.

“It’s like playing four different seasons,” Towns said. “You’ve got the preseason, the regular season, and the end of the regular season. That’s where we’re at now, we’re at the third phase, it’s different. It gets harder, it gets tougher, and we have to be even more concentrated.”

But Towns thinks the Wolves have all the tools to succeed in these types of games, as long as they stay focused.

“It’s not the physicality, it’s more our discipline, if we stick to what we do we can beat any team,” he said. “It’s not the physicality, it’s more our discipline, if we stick to what we do we can beat any team.”

The Wolves don’t have an excess of time to adjust. They will have to learn on the fly, and work to win games however they can. Teague believes the younger Wolves players are more than capable of doing whatever is necessary.

“They’re going to have to adjust now. I think they seen it last game I was telling them in the huddle: they’re not going to call no fouls, you got to play, you got to go score the ball,” Teague said. “Don’t look for contact. I think they understand that.”