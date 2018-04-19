Wiggins Will Represent Wolves At NBA Awards Show

The finalists for fan-voted categories at the NBA Awards have been announced and thanks to Andrew Wiggins, the Wolves were represented.

Wiggins’ buzzer beater against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Oct. 22 to give the Wolves a 115-113 was nominated for Clutch Shot of the Year.

You can see why:

The sequence here is pretty incredible. Karl-Anthony Towns make a layup with 8.9 seconds left to give the Wolves a two-point lead. Russell Westbrook hands it off to Carmelo Anthony for what was thought to be the game winner with 4.7 seconds left. You, of course, know it was not the game winner. Otherwise this shot by Wiggins would not have been nominated.

Taj Gibson inbounds to Wiggins, Towns sets a screen and Wiggins pulls up right inbetween halfcourt and the 3-point line and banks it in!

Let’s goooooooooo!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Wiggins is going up against Devin Booker’s shot against the Bucks, LeBron James’ shot against us (sad face), Damian Lillard’s shot against the Lakers and Terry Rozier’s shot against the Pacers.

NBA Awards Show is on Monday, June 25 at 8 p.m. It will air on TNT.