Western Conference Playoff Update | Wild Night In The West

Julian Andrews

Web Editorial Associate

What a strange night for the Western Conference. Things certainly didn’t go as predicted, but at the end of the night, some games came down in ways that helped the Wolves, and some ended with less favorable results.

That’s about all Minnesota can hope for down the stretch, as ten teams compete for eight spots in a closely contested playoff race.

Let’s take a look at what happened last night:

Giannis Returns as Bucks Down Spurs at Home

For much of the previous week, the Spurs looked like they were back to their old selves. Not last night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from an ankle injury and helped Milwaukee get the win at home, capping the Spurs’ win streak at six games and halting San Antonio’s momentum as the they head into their final eight games of the season.

All knotted at 47 between @spurs & @Bucks at the break! Giannis leads all scorers with 17. Aldridge up to 16. pic.twitter.com/PQqLe5rqSB — NBA (@NBA) March 25, 2018

The Spurs loss is welcome news for the Wolves. San Antonio is in sixth place in the West, one game up on Minnesota.

Five of San Antonio’s final eight games are against teams fighting for playoff position in the West, so hopefully the Spurs keep losing, allowing Minnesota to move up in the standings.

Clippers Rally To Take Down Raptors

For the first half of the Clippers’ road matchup with the Raptors, it seemed like things were going to go exactly as expected. Toronto led by as many as 18 in the first half, using a 35-point first quarter to take a lead on the Clippers.

But Los Angeles, in 10th place in the West, has no room for error, and in the second half last night, they played like it.

Lou Williams scored 18 points in the fourth quarter, and the Los Angeles defense held the Raptors to 46 points in the second half. The Clippers got the win, 117-106.

The Clippers refuse to quit. Although they are still on the outside looking in, the Clippers are not going to make it easy to eliminate them from playoff contention. Los Angeles is now 2.5 games behind the Wolves; that deficit won’t be easy to make up, but the more the Clippers win, the more pressure there is on teams like the Wolves to keep pace.

Blazers Prevail in Tight Contest with Thunder

The Blazers had the Thunder’s number this season.

Last night, Portland completed the season sweep of OKC. Portland is now two games up on the Thunder for the West’s third seed and owns the tiebreaker over OKC.

This was a close game with a playoff atmosphere and some heightened emotions on both sides.

Things got chippy between the Thunder and Trail Blazers pic.twitter.com/6MexXOTkCO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 26, 2018

The Blazers led by as many as 18 in the first half, but the Thunder roared back to take the lead in the third. However, C.J. McCollum and Damian Lillard proved too much for the Thunder defense to handle, and the Blazers came away with the win.

Both these teams are practically locks to make the playoffs, but if OKC continues to lose games, they could fall in the standings, opening up the top half of the conference for a team like the Wolves. The Thunder are currently 2.5 games ahead of the Wolves, in fourth place.

Depending on how the standings shake out, either the Thunder or the Blazers could end up meeting the Wolves in the first round of the playoffs, but it’s hard to predict how this volatile race will shake out.

Jazz Defeat Injury-Plagued Warriors

Utah won convincingly against the Warriors’ bench last night.

For now, the Warriors are playing without the entire core group of players that have carried them to three straight NBA Finals appearances and two championships.

The Warriors have been putting on a brave face, but their injury woes leave them vulnerable to a playoff upset if they can’t get healthy. Steph Curry is highly unlikely to play in the first round with an MCL sprain, and Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson are dealing with fractured ribs and a broken thumb, respectively. The Warriors will get Draymond Green back sooner rather than later—Green has been sick but is otherwise uninjured.

The Jazz certainly aren’t complaining about the opportunity to get an easy win, though the Wolves would have loved a Utah loss. The Jazz and the Wolves have the same record, but the Wolves hold the 2-1 head-to-head tiebreaker. The Wolves face Utah on Sunday in what promises to be a crucial game for playoff position.

Minnesota takes on the Memphis tonight at Target Center. If they win the Wolves would move up a half game on the Jazz.