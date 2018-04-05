Western Conference Playoff Update | Things Are Happening!

There were two games with major Western Conference implications last night.

Did you feel weird cheering for the Lakers around midnight on a Wednesday night?

We did, too.

Let’s break down the two games and how they impacted the Wolves.

More Moore

The Pelicans dominated the Grizzlies, 123-95, at home thanks to 30 points (21 from long distance) from E’Twaun Moore.

Moore had just 29 combined points over his previous three games and it’s the most points he’s scored in a game since Dec. 11. The scoring outburst was well-timed for Moore being the Pellies were in the midst of a four-game losing streak.

7 triples and 30 points for E'Twaun Moore to lead the @Pelicans to the W! #DoItBig pic.twitter.com/jzaSqFhC9e — NBA (@NBA) April 5, 2018

With the win, the Pelicans move to 44-34, still eighth in the West. They are tied record-wise with the Wolves, but the Wolves have that handy 4-0 season series tiebreaker.

The Wolves, of course, play tonight against the Denver. A win would move them back up a half game (and would leapfrog them to No. 6 potentially). We’ll have more on this in another post today from the fan-favorite Julian Andrews.

The Pelicans are back at it Friday night against the Suns in Phoenix.

Umm, Go Lakers!

I never expected to be cheering for the Lakers at 11 p.m. on my birthday, but here we are.

The Lakers outscored the Spurs 14-4 in overtime to coming away with a 122-112 home win. This win means really nothing for the Lakers, who were led by Kyle Kuzma’s 30 points.

.@kylekuzma finishes with 30 points (5-9 3PT) to lead the Lakers over the Spurs in OT pic.twitter.com/CG9XAzN6Zs — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 5, 2018

But for the Spurs, it’s an absolutely deflating loss.

The Spurs fall to 45-34, fifth in the West but just 1.5 games up on ninth place and a half game up on the Wolves. San Antonio has the 2-1 season-series tiebreaker over the Wolves.

Things don’t get exactly easier for San Antonio. The Spurs host the Blazers on Saturday night.

There are two more games tonight with huge playoff implications for the Wolves, including their own game!

Check out the preview later on the site today.