Western Conference Playoff Update | Thank You, Markelle

We got word on Monday around 4 p.m. that rookie Markelle Fultz would be suiting up for the 76ers.

The 2017 No. 1 pick hadn’t played since Oct. 23, so this was significant.

And this was a significant game for the Timberwolves considering the 76ers were facing off against the Nuggets, a team that is hoping to scratch its way into the top eight in the West.

Fultz played just 14 minutes and 24 seconds, but reminded us of why he was the No. 1 pick and made us (kind of) forget about the mystery around why he’s been out for more than four months.

Fultz finished with 10 points, eight assists and four rebounds. He was a +16 in the game.

In his first return to the court since October, Markelle Fultz went for 10-8-4 pic.twitter.com/jQpjPHUYIW — ESPN (@espn) March 27, 2018

The 76ers won 123-104.

Of course, there were other reasons why the 76ers won. Joel Embiid and Dario Saric combined for 40 points and 19 rebounds, while Ben Simmons had 13 rebounds and 11 assists. But the main story, and mystery, is Fultz.

And for the Nuggets, this team was up by nine at halftime and totally imploded in the second half. There’s got to be some real concern here.

Luckily for Denver, the Wolves fell to the Grizzlies, so the Nuggets didn’t fall back. But Denver did lose an opportunity to take a step up. Of course, the same can be said about Minnesota.

Denver falls to 40-34, 1.5 games back from the Wolves for the eighth seed.

These two teams play twice yet this season in games that are suddenly very, very crucial for both teams.

Things don’t get any easier for the Nuggets. They’ll play the Raptors tonight in Toronto.