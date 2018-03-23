Western Conference Playoff Update | Wolves Rivals Keep Winning

Julian Andrews

Web Editorial Associate

In what has become a trend over the last few weeks, every game in the league last night ended exactly the opposite of how the Wolves wanted them to.

Minnesota is still seventh in the West, with a record of 41-31. They are tied with Utah but hold a 2-1 head-to-head tiebreaker.

There were two games last night that affected Minnesota’s playoff hunt.

Jazz Bounce Back Against Mavericks

After losing to Atlanta on Tuesday night, the Jazz got back in the win column against the Mavericks.

Balanced offensive output from Donovan Mitchell (26 points), Joe Ingles (18 points and 10 assists), and Derrick Favors (19 points) helped Utah avoid a loss to 13th place Dallas.

Donovan Mitchell scores 26 PTS to fuel the @utahjazz win in Dallas! #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/ZFwD8ERdg8 — NBA (@NBA) March 23, 2018

The Mavericks were led by J.J. Barea (23 points) and Harrison Barned (21 points). Yogi Ferrell scored 20 off the Dallas bench.

There’s a little more separation in the Western Conference than there was a few weeks ago, but things are still very close. The Jazz and the Wolves have the same record, and are two games up on the ninth-place Nuggets, who haven’t looked great lately.

It’s looking more and more likely that the eight teams currently at the top of the conference are the ones that will make the playoffs. But there’s still a lot of potential for movement.

The Jazz play the Spurs tonight in a game with a ton of playoff implications.

Pelicans Rally Past Lakers

Really New Orleans? You couldn’t spot us this one?

Playing their fifth game in six nights, the Pelicans easily could have folded against the youthful Lakers. Instead, New Orleans rallied from an 11-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter and stole the victory with a final score of 125-128.

Anthony Davis was phenomenal, scoring 33 points to go along with nine rebounds, three steals, and two blocks. He also hit a couple key free-throws late in the game to seal the victory for the Pelicans.

While four Lakers players scored more than twenty points, it wasn’t enough to match up with the Pelicans—who got great games from Jrue Holiday and Rajon Rondo as well as Davis.

Rajon Rondo finishes with 24 PTS, 10 AST in tight @PelicansNBA win at home! #DoItBig pic.twitter.com/lSzz6BazXm — NBA (@NBA) March 23, 2018

New Orleans looks locked in. They currently sit in fourth in the conference. The Pelicans play the Rockets tomorrow, in what should be a real test of their playoff form.