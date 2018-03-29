Western Conference Playoff Update | Jaylen Brown!

The story from last night was the 56-point performance of Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns.

With Wednesday night’s win over Atlanta, Minnesota moves to 43-33, seventh in the West.

Let’s break down last night’s games that affected the Wolves.

Grizzlies Are Tougher Than We Though

Monday’s loss to the Grizzlies wasn’t a great one for the Wolves, but it doesn’t look quite as bad after Memphis took down Portland, 108-103, at home last night.

MarShon Brooks led Memphis with 21 points, shooting a perfect 5-for-5 from the 3-point line.

Portland’s Damian Lillard was not at the game, instead he was attending the birth of his first child. Good for you, Dame.

Time is ticking, but the loss kicks Portland down to 46-29, still third in the West and 3.5 games ahead of the Wolves. Extremely unlikely that the Wolves close the gap, especially with three teams in between, but you never know.

The Blazers host the Clippers on Friday night.

Thank You, Jaylen Brown

With the game all tied up at 94, Timberwolves fans had their fingers crossed . . . And Jaylen Brown delivered, nailing a 3-pointer with 0.3 seconds left to give the Celtics the walk-off win.

Brown finished with 21 points, shooting 6-for-10 from the field and a perfect 3-for-3 from the 3-point line.

The loss moves the Jazz to 42-33, a half game back from the Wolves for the eighth seed.

Utah hosts the Grizzlies on Friday night. Can Memphis make it three straight?

Clippers Fourth-Quarter Run Too Much For Suns

LA started the fourth quarter on an 18-0 run, which generally as the opposing team is something that isn’t a good thing.

The Clippers won 111-99 behind 27 points from Tobias Harris.

This group won’t go away and improves to 41-34, just a game back from the eighth seed and 1.5 games back from the Wolves.

