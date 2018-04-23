Vintage Rose Is Back For Game 4

We weren’t quite sure what to expect out of guard Derrick Rose during the 2018 playoffs considering he had played just nine games prior to the postseason.

It’s safe to say that Rose is a solid contributor, and has been one of Minnesota’s most important players 3.5 games into the first-round series against the Rockets.

After averaging 14 points per game in the first three games, Rose erupted for 11 points (5-for-8 shooting), four rebounds and two assists in the first half against the Rockets.

Plays like this have us turning back the clock.

The Wolves trail 50-49 at the half. We’ll see if Rose can keep it up and help the Wolves tie the series at 2-2.