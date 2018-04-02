Tyus Jones and Cole Aldrich Remember NCAA Tournament Runs

Julian Andrews

An exciting and unexpected NCAA tournament concludes tonight with a matchup between Villanova and Michigan.

March is a special time for many NBA players who have memories of the tournament from their college years. Tyus Jones and Cole Aldrich have especially positive recollections—both won national championships with Duke and Kansas, respectively. Jones and Aldrich spoke with radio host John Focke last week about their experiences.

“It was something that you’ll never forget,” said Jones. “We really believed in one another. When it got down to the Final Four and the championship game, we knew it was just fighting to the end and making that play. Whatever you had to do to help the team try to win.”

As the tournament progressed, Jones felt the confidence growing around the 2015 Duke squad that also included his childhood friend and fellow NBA player Jahlil Okafor, and Wolves two-way player Amile Jefferson.

“You see the tournament, the field of teams dwindling down each round, and there’s [fewer and fewer] teams alive. Everyone’s season is done except for 32 teams, then 16, then eight, now there’s four, you think, ‘we really can do this,’” he said. “I think each round we just got more confident. When it came down to the championship game, we just told ourselves that we’re here for a reason. We worked all summer, all year, to get here, this is what we came to do is win a championship.”

While Jones’ retrospective look at his tournament run sounds very poised, Aldrich, who played a key role in Kansas’ 2008 championship run as a freshman, pointed out that in the moment, emotions run high.

Aldrich wasn’t supposed to have as big a role as he did in the tournament, but when the opportunity presented itself, he took advantage. In Kansas’ Final Four win over North Carolina, Aldrich came off the bench for eight points, seven rebounds, and four blocks.

“When you’re a freshman, you don’t really understand the magnitude of it,” he said. “That Final Four game was a huge one for me. A few guys got into foul trouble, and Coach Self kind of threw me in there and probably just looked at the other assistants like, boy let’s cross our fingers today. Could be really good or really bad, we just need to get him through the half. You know, I went out there and played really well and was able to help our team win.”

Kansas’ win that year came in an exciting overtime game that needed a Mario Chalmers three-pointer with two seconds left in regulation, dubbed ‘Mario’s Miracle,’ to keep Kansas alive. In such a game, it’s hard to stay even-keeled.

“The emotion of being so down, then being so up, it’s incredible,” said Aldrich, “It’s a huge stage, and those memories, I’m never going to forget.”