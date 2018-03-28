Towns Sets Franchise-Record With 56 Points Against Hawks

Julian Andrews

Web Editorial Associate

Twitter

What a night for Karl-Anthony Towns.

Towns scored a career-high 56 points, setting a Wolves franchise record for points in a game.

KAT nails the corner three, setting a new franchise record for individual points scored with 54...surpassing Mo Williams (52, set on Jan. 13, 2015 at Indiana). #AllEyesNorth — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) March 29, 2018

The big man also finished with 15 rebounds, and hit six of eight threes.

We should have known Towns was headed for a big night after he dropped 26 on the Hawks in the first half, but who could have guessed he’d top that in the second?

Towns was on fire tonight, and it was a joy to watch. Plenty of content coming on the site, so stay tuned, but for now, check out the full highlights below.