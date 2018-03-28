Getty Images

Towns Sets Franchise-Record With 56 Points Against Hawks

by Timberwolves.com
Posted: Mar 28, 2018

What a night for Karl-Anthony Towns.

Towns scored a career-high 56 points, setting a Wolves franchise record for points in a game.

The big man also finished with 15 rebounds, and hit six of eight threes.

We should have known Towns was headed for a big night after he dropped 26 on the Hawks in the first half, but who could have guessed he’d top that in the second?

Towns was on fire tonight, and it was a joy to watch. Plenty of content coming on the site, so stay tuned, but for now, check out the full highlights below.

