Towns Has Most Double-Doubles In A Season Since 2007-08

After finishing with 11 points and 10 rebounds in the first half on Monday night against the Grizzlies, Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns notched his league-leading 67th double-double of the season.

It’s the most in the NBA since Dwight Howard had 69, per ESPN, with Orlando all the way back in 2007-08 when Towns was 12 years old.

How things has changed.

Towns has a chance to go for No. 68 on Wednesday night against the Nuggets in the season finale at Target Center.

In his third season, Towns is averaging 21.2 points and 12.3 rebounds per game.