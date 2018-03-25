Timberwolves Recall Justin Patton from NBA G League Affiliate Iowa Wolves

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolvestoday announced they have recalled Justin Patton from the Iowa Wolves, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

The 16th overall pick in 2017 NBA Draft, Patton appeared in 38 games (28 starts) for Iowa, averaging 12.7 points on 47.5% shooting, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 23.1 minutes per game. He closed out his G-League campaign on Saturday by tallying a season-high 22 points at Agua Caliente (second 20+ showing).