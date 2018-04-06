Timberwolves Fan Appreciation Night to Feature Halftime Performance from P.O.S

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves will wrap up the 2017-18 regular season by hosting Fan Appreciation Night presented by Star Tribune on Wednesday, April 11. The Wolves will welcome the Denver Nuggets in a game that could feature major playoff seeding implications, with tip slated for 7 p.m.



The evening will be highlighted by a halftime performance from Minnesota-based hip-hop artist P.O.S as part of the Center Court Music Series presented by Budweiser. P.O.S is a co-founder of hometown music label Doomtree and is known for his style of mixing hip-hop sounds with guitar instrumentals. He came on the scene in 2004 with his debut album, and most recently released the album Chill, dummy in 2017. He also partnered with the Timberwolves in 2017 to unveil the new logo at the April 11 game, appearing in the reveal video which later took top honors at the 2017 Golden Matrix Awards at the IDEA Conference.



Everyone in attendance will receive a team poster upon entry into the arena. Fans will have additional opportunities at the game to win a variety of prizes, including autographed items, TVs from TCL, NBA 2K games and more. The team will also host their largest ever t-shirt toss of over 1,000 t-shirts distributed to fans throughout the night.



Fans have responded favorably to Target Center renovations and the team’s on-court success in the first season of the “New Era” of Timberwolves basketball. Attendance is up more than 15% year-over-year with 15 sold out games to date. The sellouts match the most in a single season since Target Center’s 1991-92 season.



Information on public on-sale of tickets to potential Timberwolves home postseason games at Target Center during the 2018 NBA Playoffs will be announced in the coming days.

