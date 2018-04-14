Timberwolves Announce 2018 Playoff First-Round Broadcast Schedule

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced the broadcast schedule for the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs. All games in the best-of-seven series will be shown on FOX Sports North and will include Wolves Live pregame and postgame shows.



FOX Sports North will televise an expanded one-hour pregame show for Game 1 and 30-minute pregame shows for all remaining games. Postgame shows will follow the end of each game for 30 minutes.



Dave Benz will call the play-by-play alongside analyst Jim Petersen, with Lea B. Olsen reporting. Tom Hanneman and Kevin Lynch will anchor the Wolves Live set for pre- and postgame shows with Quincy Lewis joining the team for Game 1.



Wolves Live pre- and postgame shows, as well as the first-round playoff series, will also be streamed live on FOX Sports GO. The streaming service is available via FOXSportsGO.com or on the FOX Sports GO app, which can be downloaded from iTunes, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store. Streaming is also now available on several connected devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku, Chromecast and Xbox One.



The Timberwolves games will also be broadcast on the radio through a combination of the team’s flagship radio station, 830 WCCO-AM, and 102.9 BUZ’N FM. For every game, there will be a one-hour pregame show and a postgame call-in show. Alan Horton will serve as play-by-play announcer, with studio host John Focke producing the pre- and postgame shows.



The games can also be heard on radio stations throughout the Upper Midwest through the Timberwolves Radio Network affiliate stations, listed here.



The full schedule is as follows: