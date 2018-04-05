Teague and Rose May Play on Thursday

Julian Andrews

Web Editorial Associate

Twitter

Jeff Teague (knee) and Derrick Rose (ankle) are both listed as questionable for tonight’s game versus the Nuggets. Both players will warm up in Denver tonight and decide if they can play afterward.

Teague, who is dealing with a knee contusion, missed Sunday night’s loss to the Jazz, while Rose has been out since March 20, when he sprained his ankle against the Clippers.

The long-term health of Teague and Rose is obviously a priority, but getting either or both of them back tonight would certainly give the team a boost versus Denver.

Jimmy Butler still has not set a date for his return.