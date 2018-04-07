Second-Half Surge Key For Wolves In LA

Seth Auger

Social Media Associate

Twitter

After a disappointing loss in Denver on Thursday, the Wolves looked to bounce back in a big way on Friday night. The must-win game in Los Angeles started a bit rocky. If someone had just watched the first half, fallen asleep, and woke up at 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning (what up, Dad?) they may be inclined to believe the Wolves ended up losing both games of the short two-game road trip.

At the half, the Wolves were trailing 58-51, getting outscored 32-21 in the second quarter. However, the second half at Staples Center was a whole different story. Behind the will and determination of Jimmy Butler, the stellar play of Jeff Teague, and yet another double-double for the big man KAT, the Wolves looked as ferocious as ever.

The Wolves outscored the Lakers 29-15 in the third quarter, and 33-23 in the fourth. For all you math wizards out there, that means they outscored the Lakers by 24 in the second half, leading to a big 17-point win, 113-96.

Another big key of the second half was the turnover game. At the half, the Wolves had five turnovers. At the end of the game, that number was the same. A perfectly-executed half protecting the basketball led to a big win. Coincidence? I think not.

There’s also no denying how big of an impact the return of Jimmy Butler had on this game, especially in the second half. In 23 minutes, he produced 18 points, shot 7-10 from the field, and swiped four steals. We’ve missed you, Jimmy.