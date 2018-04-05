Scouting Report | Wolves at Nuggets

Julian Andrews

Web Editorial Associate

Timberwolves at Nuggets, 9:30 p.m.

Pepsi Center

TNT, 830 WCCO

Why you should watch:

There’s more than a little reason to justify staying up late to catch this game.

It’s one of the Wolves’ biggest games of the season, and it comes against a team that’s just one game behind them in the standings.

The Nuggets and the Wolves play each other twice in their remaining four games, and a playoff spot will likely come down to which team is dominant in those matchups. Both teams need a win tonight.

The Wolves have slightly more breathing room than the Nuggets—if Denver loses it would be very difficult for them to reach the postseason—but this game can still be considered a must-win for the Wolves. Minnesota is in seventh place in the West, tied with the Pelicans and half a game behind the Thunder and Spurs. They are only one game behind fourth-place Utah.

We took a deep dive on playoff seeding yesterday, and we’ll give an update today, but one thing is for sure: this game is a big one.

Opposing player I’ll be watching:

Nikola Jokic has been playing out of his mind lately—he’s averaging 29.3 points and 12.8 rebounds per game over his last four while shooting 56 percent from the field. He’s a big reason why the Nuggets are still in playoff contention.

Nikola Jokic (30 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST, 4 STL. 4 3PM) stuffed the stat sheet in the @nuggets important win at home! #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/vgyFYCdchd — NBA (@NBA) April 4, 2018

Jokic is an elite offensive talent and one of the best if not the best passing big man in the league. Karl-Anthony Towns and Taj Gibson will need to be sharp tonight and keep Jokic out of the game as much as possible.

Injuries:

Nuggets: Garry Harris (knee) is out.

Wolves: Jimmy Butler (knee) is doubtful. Jeff Teague (knee) and Derrick Rose (ankle), are questionable.

Starting Lineups:

Nuggets: PG – Murray, SG – Barton, SF – Chandler, PF – Millsap, C – Jokic

Wolves: PG – Jones, SG – Wiggins, SF – Bjelica, PF – Gibson, C – Towns