Scouting Report | Wolves At Mavericks

Friday, American Airlines Center

Wolves at Mavericks, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Sports North, WCCO

Why you should watch:

The Wolves have moved up to seventh in the West. They are just a half game behind the sixth-place Pelicans. We’ve said it many times over the last few weeks, but it’s still true: Every. Game. Matters.

Karl-Anthony Towns will be following up on a record-breaking performance against the Hawks. Wolves fans should be paying attention to Towns every minute he’s on the floor. You never know when he’s going to do something truly special.

Wolves fans are understandably impressed by Towns’ performance, but Towns himself is still far more concerned with making the playoffs. The Wolves will need to stay sharp tonight against a Mavericks team that has an unimpressive record but still boasts a lot of talent—including certain Hall-of-Famer Dirk Nowitzki.

The Timberwolves are 3-0 against the Mavericks this year. The last time the two teams met, Towns led the Wolves with 28 points and 12 rebounds.

The Mavericks are in 13th place in the Western Conference, with a record of 23-52.

Opposing player I’ll be watching:

League-wide talk about Dennis Smith Jr. has quieted somewhat in the face of the brilliance of fellow rookies Donovan Mitchell and Ben Simmons, but Smith undeniably has a bright future in the NBA.

Yeah. The man can play. Smith is averaging 15.2 points and five assists on 39.3-percent shooting from the field. He’ll need to get that shooting percentage up, but so many rookies come into the league with their shot needing work.

Smith has great size and athleticism for his position, and it’s easy to imagine him as a starting NBA point guard for many years to come. Here’s one more highlight:

Dennis Smith Jr...unlimited bounce pic.twitter.com/BU8w0ASCSl — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 28, 2018

Injuries:

Mavericks: Dirk Nowitzki (knee) and Dwight Powell (knee) are probable.

Wolves: Jimmy Butler (knee) and Derrick Rose (ankle) are out.

Starting Lineups:

Mavericks: PG – Smith, SG – Ferrell, SF – Barnes, PF – Nowitzki, C – Kleber

Wolves: PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Butler, PF – Gibson, C – Towns