Roundtable | 5 Key Questions Facing Wolves Before Game 2

Our writing crew had plenty to discuss after Game 1. Welcome to our roundtable (did you bring an appetizer?) as we look ahead to Game 2 on Wednesday night in Houston.

Key To A Game 2 Win?

Kyle Ratke, Digital Content Manager: Starting off hot! I like it!

If the Wolves play exactly like they did in Game 1 and have an added presence from Karl-Anthony Towns and Jimmy Butler (their two All-Stars), they’ll win and have the series at 1-1 heading back to Minneapolis. For Towns, it was the exact opposite of how he wanted to start his postseason career. And for Butler, I mean, it was only his fourth game after missing 17 games after undergoing knee surgery. He’s going to have some hiccups here and there.

James Harden put up 44 points while shooting 7-for-12 from the 3-point line, which in the box score, reflects poorly on the Wolves. But look at some of those shots. Dear sweet baby Zeus. If you’re a defender, what do you do?

If you’re looking for the glass half full on your nightstand instead of half empty (which is how I advise you live life otherwise you’ll be a sad soul), look at the fact that the Wolves held Chris Paul, Trevor Ariza and Eric Gordon to a combined 8-for-35 (22.8 percent) shooting.

That’s probably not sustainable over a seven-game series, but neither is Harden putting up 44 points or Butler and Towns having duds like they did in Game 1.

Julian Andrews, Web Editorial Associate: The Wolves did a great job stopping the Rockets’ supporting cast on Sunday. Of Ariza, Tucker, Gordon, and Gerald Green, Gordon had the most points, with seven. That group was also 2-for-16 from three. That’s awesome news for the Wolves, and they need to replicate that result Wednesday.

It’s obviously also going to be very important to get Towns more involved on Wednesday. Towns talked after the game about trusting his teammates to make plays and taking the shots that come to him. At first blush it seems like a bit of an excuse, but the Wolves guards do love to drive into the paint and kick out to shooters, so it’s understandable why Towns felt his best option was to clear the driving lanes and float to the perimeter. But Jeff Teague is such a good facilitator from outside, the Wolves can definitely mix things up and keep that inside out attitude while getting Towns more touches. He’s just such a beast down low, and he’s improved his ability to pass out of double teams, so he’ll set his teammates up for a lot of good looks if he can get into the post.

Seth Auger, Social Media Associate: Wednesday night’s game down in Houston is a big one. Some may say a must win. In order for that to happen, getting Butler and Towns more involved within the offense must become priority No. 1 for this Wolves squad.

Some of the experts claim that it’s virtually impossible for the Wolves to hold the Rockets to 27-percent 3- point shooting in back-to-back games. I would absolutely agree with them, but I would also argue there’s no way the Rockets can hold Butler and Towns to a combined 7-for-20 shooting from the field in back-to-back games. There will almost certainly be more shot opportunities for each player, as well as a higher usage rate for our two biggest stars.

Derrick Rose led the team with a 30.8-percent usage rate, followed by Gorgui Dieng with a 28.6-percent usage rate. Jimmy and KAT? The two lowest usage rates, at 15.6 percent and 14.2 percent, respectively. So yes, the Rockets will shoot a better percentage from three-point land, but the Wolves will hopefully counter that with two huge games from both Butler and Towns, and head to Minneapolis with the series tied at one game apiece.

What Was Your Biggest Takeaway From Game 1?

Andrews: Game 1 was just so weird! It felt like both teams were kind of relying on their Plan B—the Rockets weren’t making threes, and the Wolves’ two best players never really got going. Honestly though, this type of game is great for the Wolves. If they can get into the Rockets’ heads and turn these games into slugfests, they’ll have a chance to steal some wins.

Obviously, Rose was also huge in Game 1. I wrote about this yesterday, but I love what he does collapsing driving lanes and either finishing at the rim or dishing out to his teammates.

Too many midrange shots from the Wolves’ guards, though. Jamal Crawford is really the only one on the team who can accurately call his midrange game a strength (he shoots 50 percent between 10 and 16 feet). The rest of the Wolves guards are better suited driving or rotating for catch-and-shoot threes. With their two best isolation scorers (Towns and Butler) struggling to score, Minnesota’s best offensive possessions came when they moved the ball around and relied on their strengths—size and athleticism.

Auger: Aside from some disappointing aspects of Game 1, including Towns’ limited performance and the seemingly unguardable Harden scoring at will, it was a very promising outing, and one many people did not expect to see. The veteran leadership and playoff experience of both Rose and Crawford was strongly needed during that game and will be for the rest of this series.

As I mentioned earlier, Rose led the team with a 30.8 percent usage rate, racking up 16 points and four assists in 24 minutes of play. It’s obvious Thibodeau trusts Rose in these situations, and it’s easy to see Rose thrives in these situations as well.

With Harden (a not-so-great defender) on Rose, he was able to weave his way through the defense, find an open shot or kick it out to the perimeter for a good look from three, something that we had seen glimpses of in his nine regular-season games with the Wolves.

Crawford was also a spark plug off the Wolves bench. The playoff vet finished with 15 points and came up clutch in the fourth quarter when he hit two huge threes. A combined 112 career playoff appearances from Rose and Crawford definitely showed in their first playoff game with the Wolves.

Ratke: What an odd basketball game. I’ll give you two takeaways, deal? Deal.

The first was that Crawford and Rose kept the Wolves in this game, combining for 31 points in 49 minutes off the bench. If not for these two, this game’s probably a blowout. Minnesota’s bench has been a bit of a roller coaster this season, so for two veterans to show up in a huge game was promising for the Wolves. You should read Julian’s article on Rose yesterday because it’s really good.

The second is that Andrew Wiggins looked completely confident and calm. This was somewhat of a surprise considering he’s struggled against Houston this season in four games, averaging 16.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 39.7 percent from the field.

On Sunday night, he finished with 18 points and six rebounds in 32 minutes, shooting 7-for-15 from the field. Wiggins gets a lot of criticism because he doesn’t “look like FILL IN THE BLANK” which is a pretty dumb metric. Wiggins is a chill dude and similar to Teague, never gets too high or too low, which is actually perfect for playoff basketball.

Not everything is as it appears.

So, Um, How Do You Stop James Harden?

Auger: What do pigs flying, time traveling, and stopping James Harden all have in common? Spoiler alert: they are all impossible.

Documents

NBA

Defense

How to stop James Harden

This folder is Empty — Seth Auger (@SethAuger) April 17, 2018

There is no stopping Harden, and it is insanely tough to slow him down at all. His exceptional crossover, deadly stepback, and ability to get to the free-throw line are three of the many reasons he is this year’s MVP.

However, here is my best shot at how to slow him down at all.

As I watched Game 1, I consistently saw Harden lull Wolves defenders to sleep, only to pounce on them with a killer stepback and drill a three. For the Wolves to slow down Harden, they must anticipate Harden’s first step even when he is seemingly just dribbling. Harden is definitely not the fastest guy on the floor, but he may be the quickest and craftiest, so studying, anticipating, and staying in front of him is essential.

Another way to slow him down is to simply not foul him. Almost nine of his 30 points per game this season came on free-throws alone. He has a gift for getting the refs to blow their whistles by drawing in defenders, creating contact, and getting easy points from the line. If the Wolves can limit the amount of fouls they commit on Harden, he will have to find other ways to impact the game, which he definitely can do, but it will be just a little bit harder.

I would rather have James Harden beat the Wolves from outside than let him get by the first defender and give him three options: pass for a three, get an easy bucket at the rim or get fouled and shoot two.

Ratke: You hire Liam Neeson and you kidnap him.

I’m joking!

Kind of.

Taken 5: Finding Jimmy Harden

This might sound senseless considering he scored 44 points, but I was actually totally fine with how the Wolves defended him in Game 1. He attempted nine free throws, which is actually one less than his season average.

These threes that he made don’t make any sense and they make me feel like a failure as a person.

Writing a story on how to stop James Harden and I've decided to stop writing that. pic.twitter.com/DDfqjR9hqy — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) April 17, 2018

Harden is going to get his, even if you do play great defense. That’s why he’ll probably be the MVP this season. There weren’t many defensive breakdowns from the Wolves against Houston that made my head hurt. They did a pretty good job, actually.

You just hope that the Harden who shot 41.3 percent from the field and 27.8 from the 3-point line in the 2017 playoffs appears sooner rather than later.

Andrews: If I had the answer for this I would be a very rich man, but I’ll take a stab.

I went back and watched all of Harden’s misses from Game 1, and there are a couple common denominators, none of which will blow your mind, but all of which are important.

It’s essential for defenders to keep Harden in front of them—an absolutely brutal assignment in the pick and roll. Yes, he’s a good shooter so playing tight makes sense, but be careful—trying to recover if he gets by you in the paint is almost impossible. You’re not blocking him from behind, and he’s so good at selling contact that even if you catch up and alter his shot he’s probably headed to the line.

That leads into point number two: don’t foul. Harden is an amazing finisher, but he always expects contact. Don’t give him the satisfaction.

The final piece of this impossible puzzle is cutting off his kick-outs. Harden deflates defenses like a nail to a car tire, and when every member of the opposing team is trying to swat him, he can find his teammates for quality looks. It’s almost better to trust the help defense and pick up the open man than to try to stop Harden from a bad angle. Guarding Harden comes with a lot of bad choices, but I’d rather you make him hit every shot than bail him out with fouls or let him rack up assists. Of course, this is very easy for me to say. I don’t have to play against him.

What Impact Will Ryan Anderson Have In His Possible Return?

Ratke: Anderson missed Game 1 with a sprained ankle and is expected to play in Game 2.

The stretch-four is averaging 9.3 points per game, his lowest since 2009-10. That’s a bit deceiving considering his 43.1 field-goal percentage is his highest since 2013-14.

He’s hit four or more 3-pointers in 12 games this season and two of those contests were against the Wolves. Anderson averaged 12 points in four games against Minnesota and shot a stupid 12-for-24 (seemed like 25-for-24 if you’re a Wolves fan) from the 3-point line.

He’s obviously a huge part of this Houston team and gives Harden and Paul one more missile to dish to once they get into the paint. But Anderson has played in just nine games since Feb. 25. His presence on the court certainly helps the Rockets, but I don’t see him playing a huge role. The more realistic, and probably wise, scenario here is that Mike D’Antoni eases Anderson into game action.

Andrews: Ryan Anderson is a problem. As I mentioned earlier, all the Rockets players not named James Harden were truly awful from three in Game 1. That’s not going to happen with Anderson on the floor. He’s shooting around 38 percent from three on the season. At 6-10, he also slots in at the power forward position and gives the Rockets a huge size boost.

Anderson's shooting will pull Taj Gibson out of the paint and isolate Towns on Clint Capela. Gibson also won’t be able to help out on Rockets guards as much. Anderson isn’t going to score 30 points and beat you on his own, but his presence significantly shrinks the Wolves’ margin for error on defense. He has the ability to punish Minnesota if they use his man to double team, and he’s a real pick and pop threat as well. With their big men guarding Anderson, Wolves guards will be feeling the pressure to lock down their individual assignments. I also wouldn’t be surprised if we see the Wolves spend more time playing Nemanja Bjelica, Wiggins and Butler together to allow for quicker rotations and more switching flexibility on the larger Anderson.

Auger: Ryan Anderson. Certified Wolf killer. At least that’s the way it has seemed this season, especially after his 6-for-10 performance on threes at Target Center on February 13, and his 4-for-5 three-point performance on March 18, also at Target Center. The reason I bring up that both games were at Target Center is because, surprisingly, Anderson shoots much better on the road than at home. In the two games for the Rockets against the Wolves at the Toyota Center, Anderson shot 2-for-6 and 0-for-3 from downtown, respectively.

During the regular season, he shot 42 percent on the road, compared to only 34 percent at home. It is a strange phenomenon, as most NBA players tend to shoot better on the home court than on the road. There’s no denying Anderson is a legit weapon in the Rockets offense, though. As a true stretch four, Anderson can be a pain for defensive assignments even when he is not shooting so hot.

While I may be concerned about Anderson’s shooting when we head back to Target Center for Games 3 and 4, I am not too concerned about him coming back in Game 2 and repeating that 6-for-10 three-point performance. Fingers crossed on that prediction.

Who Is Minnesota’s X-Factor?

Andrews: Seth just complained to me the other day about people making a team’s best player their X-factor, but I have to go with Towns! He really needs to have a big outing in Game 2.

When Towns is firing on all cylinders, he opens up the Wolves’ offense so much. Towns cannot let Capela bully him out of the paint—Capela is a good defender, but Towns has to relish that challenge and try to beat him. The Rockets have a solid defense, but a player like Towns is their kryptonite. Houston likes to switch, and Towns has the ability to absolutely destroy smaller players. Look how he sucks the whole defense into the lane here.

More of this, Karl! So dominant against smaller players in the post. pic.twitter.com/o8D9l0Q3ZE — Julian Andrews (@julian_andrews_) April 16, 2018

Towns ends up finishing the possession himself, but with every Rockets player nervously edging towards him as he backs down Joe Johnson, he could have easily hit either Tyus Jones or Jamal Crawford for an open three as well. This clip should make Houston very nervous, and the Wolves should be salivating at the thought of what a dominant Towns can do for them.

Auger: Usually I would never use a team’s first or second-best players as an X-Factor, as they are expected to come out and impact the game in a huge way. However, the playoffs are a different story, as I am comparing the last game to the next game. Because of that, my X-Factor for Game 2 is Towns.

The Wolves’ All-Star had only eight points, 12 rebounds, and a pair of assists in 40 minutes of playing time. Not ideal.

Strangely enough, it seemed like more so in this game than others, smaller guards were switching on KAT. At different times, I saw Gordon, Ariza, Paul, and Green all bodying up Towns, which would usually mean feeding the big man and watching him feast. That didn’t exactly happen. More often than not, it seemed like Towns would fade into a corner and let his teammates go to work.

Even more strange, over the course of his career, Towns has dominated the Rockets. Against Houston, KAT has averaged 25.5 points per game (third-highest against any team), and 15.3 rebounds per game (second-highest against any team).

Also, in the regular season, the Rockets allowed the third-most points in the paint, an area where Towns should be living during this series. Hopefully Sunday’s game was just an outlier, and if Towns can find the right balance of outside shooting, and post-ups, we should be in for a treat.

Ratke: I’m with Julian and Seth here. Towns is Minnesota’s most-talented offensive player, even if he didn’t show it in Game 1.

I’d be willing to bet a lot of fake money that Towns will have more than eight points in Wednesday night’s game. My guess is we’re looking at a 25-point, 10-rebound performance which tends to be the norm for a player who had just two games this season in which he didn’t hit double digits in the scoring department.

Towns’ offense will be crucial, but so will his defense. You live with Harden putting up 44 points on some tough shots, but you simply can’t let Capela have 20 points and 10 rebounds at the end of the first half.

There’s a good chance if Towns has a game we’re used to seeing from him, this series will be tied up heading into Saturday’s Game 3 at Target Center.

Tipoff on Wednesday night is set for 8:30 p.m. CT on Fox Sports North, TNT and Buz’n 102.9.