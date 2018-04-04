Road to the Playoffs: How the Wolves Could Finish With the No. 5 Seed

Julian Andrews

Web Editorial Associate

As the Wolves make their playoff push in the final games of the season, we’re taking a look at possible scenarios for their final position in the Western Conference. As of Wednesday morning, the Wolves are in seventh place. We’ll be starting with what it would take for the team to simply clinch a playoff spot and working our way up to how Minnesota could earn home-court advantage. In this race, things can change every single night, so we’ll also be updating you daily on where things sit.

While the Wolves control their own destiny in their quest for the No. 6 seed, the same is not true for the fifth seed. To finish there, Minnesota will need a little help.

If the Wolves win all their remaining games and finish with a record of 48-34, they would be guaranteed a higher finish than the Nuggets, Pelicans, and Thunder, but not the Jazz and Spurs.

There are two scenarios where the Wolves win out and earn the No. 5 seed. The first has the Jazz losing at least one of their remaining four games, and the Spurs winning at least three. The second has the Spurs winning two or fewer games, and the Jazz winning out.

Essentially, the Wolves would need either one Jazz loss (because the Wolves have the tiebreaker) or two Spurs losses to finish in fifth if Minnesota wins the rest of their games. In this scenario, whoever finishes above the Wolves would be their first-round playoff opponent.

If the Wolves don’t win out, they could still climb to fifth, but it would be much, much, more difficult. While the Wolves’ tiebreakers over the Thunder and Pelicans make it so Minnesota doesn’t have to think about them at all if they win their games, the standings are so close that any losses could allow New Orleans and OKC to pass the Wolves.

Let’s say the Wolves go 3-1 in their remaining games and finish with a record of 47-35. As of Wednesday, the Pelicans and Thunder have 34 losses, and the Spurs and Jazz have only 33. That means that in order to finish above three of those four teams and earn the fifth seed, the Wolves would need at least one loss from the Thunder and Pelicans, plus either two Jazz losses or three Spurs losses.

The Wolves could also earn the fifth seed with three Spurs losses and two Jazz losses if either the Pelicans and the Thunder win out, but that’s far less likely.

While it’s technically possible the Wolves could earn the No. 5 seed while only winning 2 of their remaining games, it’s incredibly unlikely a 46-36 record would be enough to finish in fifth. It would require several unlikely upsets in the Western Conference, and the Spurs winning even one more game eliminates the possibility.

For a fifth-place finish, the Wolves have a little room for error, but not much.

