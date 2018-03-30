A Look Ahead to the Final Games in the Western Conference Playoff Race

Julian Andrews

There are less than two weeks remaining in the NBA regular season, and only two teams—the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors—have clinched a playoff spot in the West.

That leaves eight teams competing for six remaining postseason spots—including the Wolves. We’ve been previewing games on a night-to-night basis, but with this tight race coming to a close, it’s helpful to take a step back and look at the upcoming schedules for the teams competing with the Wolves.

The standings change on a night-by-night basis, but we’ll look at things as they stand on Friday afternoon, starting with the three seed, and working our way down to the tenth. We’ll look at the team’s record, their remaining games, and pick out a key game to watch for each team.

Here we go!

No. 3—Portland Trail Blazers

Record: 46-29

Games remaining: 7

The Blazers play all of their remaining games against Western Conference opponents. Five of those games are against teams competing for playoff spots, and four of them are on the road. Portland just lost in Memphis on Wednesday night, so they know as well as anybody that there are no easy games. The final four games of Portland’s season come against the Rockets, Spurs, Nuggets, and Jazz, those will all be tough. The Blazers have a 2.5 game lead on the Spurs for third in the West, but there are no guarantees with this schedule.

One to watch: With the Spurs moving up to fourth place, Portland’s visit to San Antonio on April 7 could be a game with a lot of significance. Each team has won one game in the season series so far, so the tiebreaker will also be on the line. Damian Lillard missed the Blazers’ loss to the Grizzlies on Thursday as he witnessed the birth of his son, but he’ll be back tonight. Clocks around Portland will likely be set to Dame Time constantly for the next few weeks.

No. 4—San Antonio Spurs

Record: 44-32

Games remaining: 6

Like the Blazers, the Spurs play all their remaining games against the West, and with the possible exception of a home game against the Kings, they have no easy outs. They take on the Rockets on Sunday, before heading out to L.A. to face the Clippers and Lakers. They close out the season with games against the Blazers, Kings, and Pelicans. The Spurs are 2.5 games behind the Trail Blazers, and have the same record as the fifth-place Thunder.

One to watch: The Pelicans are only a half-game behind the Spurs, and San Antonio’s regular-season finale is in New Orleans. There’s a strong possibility this game will determine where both these teams sit going into the postseason. LaMarcus Aldridge will need to continue his incredible play if the Spurs expect to win.

No. 5—Oklahoma City Thunder

Record: 44-32

Games remaining: 6

The Thunder play only four more games against teams in the Western Conference playoff race. That means that they play fewer games with huge seeding implications, but they also have fewer opportunities to gain the upper hand over their conference rivals. OKC plays at home against Denver, Golden State, and Memphis, and travels to face New Orleans, Houston, and Miami. Those games against the Warriors and Rockets will be tough, and the Pelicans and Nuggets are fighting with the Thunder for position. This team needs to make the playoffs. It would be a major story if a squad with Russel Westbrook, Paul George, and Carmelo Anthony doesn’t play in the postseason.

One to watch: A win on Sunday in New Orleans could really help the Thunder put some distance between them and the Pelicans. Obviously, a win is always beneficial, but a road win against the team right below you in the standings? That has some additional value. It’ll be on Steven Adams to slow down the incredible Anthony Davis.

No. 6—New Orleans Pelicans

Record: 43-32

Games remaining: 7

New Orleans is in Cleveland tonight to take on the Cavaliers, but after that, all their remaining games will be against Western Conference opponents. Their games against the Thunder and Spurs will be huge ones for them, but they also have a couple tough road matchups in the Warriors and Clippers. The Pelicans do play both the Grizzlies and Suns, which could offer them an opportunity to pad their win total, but there’s no such thing as an easy NBA game, so they’ll need to make sure to avoid a potential letdown.

One to watch: It’s a tie between their games against the Thunder and Spurs. Not much to say that hasn’t been said. It’s a close race between these three teams, any opportunity to knock them down a peg should not be wasted.

No. 7—Minnesota Timberwolves

Record: 43-33

Games remaining: 6

Your Wolves team has one of the easiest remaining schedules among playoff contenders, but they face the Nuggets twice and the Jazz once over their final six. Those games will be incredibly meaningful. The Nuggets will likely be playing for their playoff life, and Utah would absolutely love to pass the Wolves and avoid a first-round matchup with the Rockets. The Wolves have an opportunity to finish the season on a high note—their games against the Mavericks, Grizzlies, and Lakers are all games they should win—but as Wolves fans know all too well, there’s no such thing as a sure thing.

One to watch: The Wolves have got to beat the Jazz on Sunday. It’ll be a matchup of one of the league’s best offensive bigs in Karl-Anthony Towns versus one of the league’s best defenders in Rudy Gobert. A win over the Utah would help cement the Wolves’ playoff positioning, and give them the head-to-head tiebreaker over Utah.

No. 8—Utah Jazz

Record: 42-33

Games remaining: 7

Unfortunately for the Wolves, the Jazz also have a slightly easier slate of games remaining. They close out the season against the Warriors and Blazers, both tough ones, but they play the Lakers twice and the Grizzlies once as well. The Jazz offense is suspect, but their incredible defense has helped them completely turn their season around since January. The Jazz are a good story, but the Wolves need that story to have a sad ending.

One to watch: An April 5 matchup against the Clippers could be an interesting one, but all eyes will be on Utah’s game at Target Center on Sunday. Utah is just a half-game back on the Wolves. The winner of this game will be well-positioned to avoid the eight seed.

No. 9—Los Angeles Clippers

Record: 41-34

Games remaining: 7

The Clippers are not out of the playoff race yet, but they have a tough road ahead of them, and they don’t control their own destiny. Los Angeles will need to pick up wins in some tough games against the Blazers, Pacers, Spurs, Jazz, Nuggets and Pelicans, and hope some of their Western Conference rivals drop games that they are expected to win. They close out their season against the Lakers—while the Clippers have a better record, cross-town matchups are always good games.

One to watch: If the Clippers want to have any shot at making the playoffs, they’ll certainly have to beat the Jazz next Thursday. Though things could change at any time, Utah is currently the eighth seed, and the team Los Angeles needs to knock out in order to play in the postseason.

No. 10—Denver Nuggets

Record: 40-35

Games remaining: 7

The Nuggets are definitely a longshot. They’re two games out of the eighth seed, and while in other years that may seem like nothing, this year it looks nearly insurmountable. Denver plays five of its remaining games against Western Conference opposition, including contests against the Blazers, Thunder, Clippers, and the Wolves twice. They’ll also have to beat the Bucks and Pacers—two teams fighting for position in the East. The Nuggets aren’t mathematically eliminated, but it’s not looking good.

One to watch: The Nuggets can’t afford to lose any games, but their matchups with the Wolves will be critical. Denver’s Nikola Jokic will need to step up, and the Nuggets will need to play the best ball of their season to avoid watching the postseason from home. Wolves fans are hoping the Nuggets’ season ends in disappointment.