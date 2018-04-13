Limited Tickets Remain for Wolves-Houston Game 3 of 2018 NBA Playoffs

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves reported that fewer than 1,000 tickets from the team’s inventory remain for Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, April 21 against the Houston Rockets at Target Center. Game time is set for 6:30 p.m. CT.



Fans can view all remaining Game 3 tickets, as well as tickets for Game 4 on Monday, April 23 through the Timberwolves blended marketplace on www.timberwolves.com . It’s the only place to purchase tickets online and allows fans to see inventory being resold by fans and available team inventory in one place. Tickets can also be purchased by phone by calling 612-673-1234.



The full schedule for the first-round presented by U.S. Bank is as follows: