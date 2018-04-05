Jeff Teague Expected to Play vs. Nuggets

Julian Andrews

Web Editorial Associate

Twitter

According to Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau, Jeff Teague is expected to play tonight against the Nuggets.

Thibs pregame says he expects Teague (sore right knee) to be a go, but hasn’t talked to Butler yet. — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) April 6, 2018

The Wolves tip off one of their biggest games of the season in under two hours. Now they know they'll be getting a boost from the return of their starting point guard.

Teague missed the Wolves' last game against Utah with knee soreness. In the last ten games he played, Teague averaged 14.5 points and 7.5 assists. The Wolves will be happy to have that production, along with Teague's excellent control over the game, in an incredibly important contest tonight in Denver.