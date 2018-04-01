Derrick Rose Available To Play vs. Jazz

After missing five games due to a sprained right ankle, Wolves point guard Derrick Rose will be available to play on Sunday evening vs. the Utah Jazz at Target Center.

Rose initially sprained his ankle in the first half of a March 20 contest against the LA Clippers.

In five games with the Wolves in 2017-18, the three-time All-Star is averaging 6.6 points per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field.

He entered Sunday night’s game as a game-time decision. The Wolves will likely look for some offense out of Rose with Jeff Teague (knee) ruled out of the game. Tyus Jones will start at point guard.