Butler Is 'Real Close' To Returning

With the Wolves in the thick of a wild Western Conference playoff battle, they might be getting their All-Star wing back soon.

Coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters on Thursday in Denver that Butler is close to a return.

“It’s been good,” Thibodeau said. "Step by step. Each day he’s done a little more. The contact was good. . . He’s real close. Whether it’s today or tomorrow, he’s real close.”

Butler has been out since Feb. 23 after suffering a right knee meniscal injury. He underwent surgery on Feb. 25.

Prior to his injury, Butler was averaging 22.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

Butler, officially listed as doubtful, will see how he feels before Thursday night’s game against the Nuggets. If he’s unable to go Thursday night, keep an eye on him Friday against the Lakers in Los Angeles.

“We’ll see whenever I get out there,” Butler said. “ . . . See how I feel (before the game). . . I want to know that I can go out there and play.”

The Wolves are 44-34, seventh in the West just a game back from the fourth seed and a game up on ninth place.