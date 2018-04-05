Butler Plans To Play vs. Lakers

The time has come, Timberwolves fans.

After being out since Feb. 24 with a right knee meniscal injury, All-Star wing Jimmy Butler will make his highly-anticipated return Friday night against the Lakers in Los Angeles. Coach Tom Thibodeau said Butler is a "go" if all goes well in warmups.

Butler’s return comes at a great time with the Wolves at 44-35, eighth in the West. The Wolves are just a game back from the fifth seed, but the difference between them and missing the playoffs is having a better divisional record than Denver.

In 56 games in his first season with the Wolves, Butler is averaging 22.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while shooting a career-high 47.3 percent from the field.

In three games against the Lakers this season, Butler is averaging 25 points, seven assists and 4.3 rebounds per game. The Wolves have won all three games and would love to make it 4-0, lessing the stress on a potential playoff berth.

The Wolves play the Lakers Friday night in Los Angeles before hosting the Grizzlies on Monday and Nuggets on Wednesday to close out the season.