Bleacher Report Ranks Wolves as Eighth-Best Team Heading Into Playoffs

This morning the folks over at Bleacher Report released their final NBA Power Rankings of the season. Their latest edition was a little different than usual, putting a bit more emphasis on how they expect teams to do in the playoffs instead of just the typical week-to-week assessments.

The Wolves are ranked eighth on this list—largely because of the boost Jimmy Butler’s return gives them. Grant Hughes wrote:

“If Jimmy Butler is available, the Minnesota Timberwolves are a handful. It's a quick-and-dirty way to approach team evaluation, but since Butler is back (as evidenced by his 31-point, playoff-clinching night against the Nuggets on Wednesday), it feels more realistic to view Minnesota as the team that went 37-21 with him than the one that went 10-14 without him.”

The Wolves are ranked higher than the Thunder at No. 9 and below the Warriors at No. 7.

While it’s not a good idea to put too much stock in one ranking, we appreciate the love from Bleacher Report, and we’re inclined to agree with their assessment. Remember, the Wolves were fighting for the West’s No. 3 seed before Butler went down.

Before Butler’s injury, the Wolves went 36-25, and they are undefeated in three games since his return. Butler’s defensive intensity and ability to create his own shot on offense are crucial to a lot of what the Wolves do on the court, and his off-court leadership is extraordinarily valuable—especially in high-pressure situations like the playoffs. The Rockets in round one isn’t an easy draw, but we fully expect the Wolves to give them a run for their money.