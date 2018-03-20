Getty Images

Bjelica And Uber Eats Deliver Meals To Families In Need

by Kyle Ratke

Digital Content Manager

Posted: Mar 20, 2018

On March 9, Wolves forward Nemanja Bjelica teamed up with Uber Eats to deliver meals to families in need at the Brian Coyle Center in the Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis.

The meals came from Frank from Philly and Andrea Pizza.

Bjelica delivered the food with several Timberwolves dancers and spent time on the court with local kids as part of the center’s weekly youth basketball night. 

