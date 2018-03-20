Bjelica And Uber Eats Deliver Meals To Families In Need

On March 9, Wolves forward Nemanja Bjelica teamed up with Uber Eats to deliver meals to families in need at the Brian Coyle Center in the Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis.

This past Friday, we teamed up with @UberEATS, as @NemanjaBjelica delivered food and shot hoops with kids at the Brian Coyle Community Center! pic.twitter.com/bRe40h0GC6 — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) March 14, 2018

The meals came from Frank from Philly and Andrea Pizza.

Bjelica delivered the food with several Timberwolves dancers and spent time on the court with local kids as part of the center’s weekly youth basketball night.