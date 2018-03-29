This Is The Beginning Of The Beginning For Towns

We knew that Karl-Anthony Towns, at some point, was going to have performances like this.

By now, you’ve probably heard and watched a few highlights. If not, SPOILER ALERT.

If you missed out on history tonight, we've got the highlights for you. pic.twitter.com/mBSBDA5e5x — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) March 29, 2018

Towns finished Wednesday night’s win against the Hawks with 56 points and 15 rebounds. There’s some historical significance to what Towns did.

He’s the only player in the last 35 seasons to finish with 55+ points, 15+ rebounds and 5+ 3-pointers made.

He’s one of three players in NBA history to finish with 55+ points and 15+ rebounds in a game through age 22. The other two? Anthony Davis and Rick Barry.

He’s the youngest player with 50 points and 15 rebounds a game since Shaquille O’Neal did so on April 20, 1994. The No. 1 Billboard song at that time was a little jam called “Bump n’ Grind” by R. Kelly.

You’re going to hear a lot about Towns’ big game through the next 24 hours, and rightfully so. The dude scored 56 points in one game. That’s not a normal thing. And of course, Towns downplayed the game after because that’s what NBA players do. Instead of being like, “I’m awesome and way better than most people who play this game,” they say things like, “Um, it’s cool” – something Towns actually said.

Queue that for all of my important life moments.

Marriage: “Um, it’s cool.”

First child: “Um, it’s cool.”

Putting laundry away immediately after finishing it: “Um, it’s cool.”

Towns followed it up with, “I’d rather end the drought here of 14 years (without a playoff appearance) so we’ve got some work to do still.”

Luckily, the Wolves progressed in the playoff hunt, moving to 43-33. The Wolves leapfrogged the Jazz, who fell to the Celtics (thanks, Jaylen Brown!), for sole possession of seventh place, just a half game back from the fifth seed.

Towns also said he didn’t feel like he was shooting the ball well.

If shooting 19-for-32 from the field (59.4 percent) and 6-for-8 from the 3-point line (75 percent) isn’t shooting well, you could convince me that the earth is flat.

On the season, Towns is averaging 21.2 points and 12.2 rebounds while shooting 54.5 percent from the field and 43.8 percent from the 3-point line. If you would have told someone in the 1980s that a seven-foot player was shooting 43.8 percent from 3-point line on 3.5 attempts per game, they’d look at you like you just said something bad about Emilio Estevez.

Players to average 20+ points and 12+ rebounds while shooting 50+% from the field and 40+% from the 3-point line in NBA history?

Towns. That’s it. That’s the list.

And that’s not a crazy stat like “players to score more than 40 points on a day in January when it’s sleeting and the power went out.” It's a perfect stat to explain today’s NBA.

With how the NBA is going, Towns is the prototypical big who can step outside, but is still such a dangerous threat inside and on the boards.

Towns might not match 56 points again (I wouldn’t bet against it, though), but he’s going to have plenty of monster games like this throughout his career. He’s too young and too talented not to.