Amile Jefferson Sets G League Double-Double Record

It’s the year of the double-double for the Wolves.

Karl-Anthony Towns leads the NBA with 61 double-doubles on the season, and Saturday night, in the last game of the regular season for the Iowa Wolves, Amile Jefferson broke the single-season record for NBA G-League double-doubles with 36.

Jefferson had an excellent season with the Timberwolves’ G-League affiliate, averaging 17.8 points and 12.8 rebounds in 47 games. Jefferson played with the Timberwolves during summer league, and was signed to a two-way contract in January.

The 24-year-old Duke graduate won a title with the Blue Devils in 2015, but went undrafted in 2017. He signed with the Iowa Wolves in October.