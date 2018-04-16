Amile Jefferson Named to Three All-NBA G League Teams

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The NBA G League today named Minnesota Timberwolves forward Amile Jefferson to the 2017-18 All-NBA G League All-Rookie First Team, All-NBA G League All-Defensive First Team and All-NBA G League Second Team.

Jefferson appeared in 45 games for the Iowa Wolves, Minnesota’s NBA G League affiliate, averaging 17.8 points, a league-leading 12.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists. The 6-9 rookie set a G League record with 36 double-doubles. Jefferson was signed by the Timberwolves to a two-way contract on Jan. 15, 2018 and converted his two-way contract to a standard NBA contract on Apr. 11, 2018.