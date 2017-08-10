New Era has New Threads as Timberwolves Reveal New Uniform Design

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today introduced a portion of their new uniform designs, which will be worn by the team beginning with the 2017-18 season. Visit www.timberwolves.com/newthreads to view the unveil video and to learn more about the design elements of the jerseys.



The two designs unveiled are the “Association” and “Icon” jerseys. As previously announced by Nike, the NBA is eliminating its Home and Road uniform designations, and instead, home teams will pick which of their uniforms will be worn at all home games, with visiting teams choosing a contrasting uniform from their own assortment. Two additional core uniform designs will be revealed in the coming months.



The uniform looks were created through a collaborative effort between the Timberwolves and Mississippi-based design expert Rodney Richardson of RARE Design.



Jerseys will be available for purchase beginning September 29 at the Timberwolves team store located in the Target Center skyway and at www.timberwolvesteamstore.com.



The unveil also gives a first look at the Fitbit jersey patch. On June 20, the team announced a multi-year partnership with Fitbit to become the “Official Wearable” and “Official Sleep Tracker” of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Minnesota Lynx and Iowa Wolves in a partnership that extends to the court, arena, front-office and fans.



Images of the Association and Icon jerseys can be downloaded at www.timberwolvesmediacenter.com.



The announcement is the latest in a series of announcements tied to the new era of Timberwolves basketball. With new leadership on the court and in the boardroom, the franchise is poised for more significant changes in the coming months towards being champions on the court, having world-class facilities and staff, and growing the game of basketball. Target Center’s renovation project, complete with new premium spaces, seating and concourse improvements, will hit the finish line in time for the beginning of the 2017-18 season. There are several exciting announcements slated for the very near future, including additional news on continued improvement in the areas of technology, enhanced community involvement, and additional partners and upgrades to amplify business operations and improve the fan experience and fan engagement. The franchise will also enter its first season with the NBA G League’s Iowa Wolves for the 2017-18 season.