Nemanja Bjelica Continues Impressive Play in Win Over Warriors

In Sunday’s win over the Warriors, Nemanja Bjelica’s shot wasn’t falling like it was against the Celtics, when he scored a career-high 30 points, but that didn’t stop him from making his presence felt.

Bjelica played a team-high 40 minutes at both forward positions and finished with a balanced final line of 10 points, seven rebounds, four assists, three steals, and two blocks.

If there is a silver lining to the absence of Jimmy Butler, it has to be the emergence of Bjelica as a dependable do-everything combo forward.

Bjelica was everywhere tonight, making smart passes and good cuts, and locking up on the defensive end. His play of the game was a huge block on Quinn Cook 35.2 seconds left in the game.

This is about as big of a block that you'll get in a mid-March game. pic.twitter.com/iiDQSk2sGj — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) March 11, 2018

Down the stretch in a Western Conference playoff race that is far from settled, it’s going to be very important for the Wolves to have players like Bjelica who can find ways to make contributions even when they aren’t always asked to have the ball in their hands and score.