Monday Night Marks A Teague Family Reunion

The Teague family is having an unplanned get-together tonight at Target Center.

Two days ago, the Grizzlies signed guard Marquis Teague to a 10-day contract. Marquis is the little brother of Minnesota point guard Jeff Teague by four years.

“I was happy for him,” Jeff said after Monday’s shootaround. “He’s worked really hard this year, so for him to get the opportunity to get back up here is good for him.”

Marquis was the 29th overall pick by the Chicago Bulls (under head coach Tom Thibodeau) out of Kentucky and has since played 88 games for the Bulls and Nets. His last NBA game, though, came back on April 16, 2014.

It’s been a process for Marquis, but he had solid numbers in the G League this season, averaging 17.6 points and 6.2 assists for the Memphis Hustle.

Early on in his athletic career, Jeff wasn’t aware that Marquis was good at basketball, actually. Marquise was more of a football guy early on.

“Believe it or not, he was a really good football player,” Jeff said. “He played basketball, but his thing was more football through middle school and in high school. I was a cool guy, so I didn’t hang with my little brother too much. One day my mom told me to come to my little brother’s game. He was in eighth grade. I was in high school . . . And he dunked. I was like, ‘man, you can dunk?’ I didn’t know he could dunk honestly.”

Marquis looked up to Jeff on the court, as you can expect from a little brother whose older brother would become one of the top recruits in the nation (67th in ESPN's Top 100 in 2007).

“He played a huge role,” Marquis said. “That’s my biggest role model. I watched him growing up more than anybody because he was in the same house as me, competing in the backyard and all those things.”

Jeff and Marquise weren’t able to meet up Sunday for dinner, but Jeff did call Marquis this morning and was ‘talking some trash.’

It’s a cool moment for a family, obviously, to have two members players in the NBA, let alone the same game.

Jeff and Marquis’ parents will be at the game.

“Proud moment,” Marquis said. “Something we always dream of.”

Tipoff between the Wolves and Grizzlies (and the Teague brothers) is set for 7 p.m.