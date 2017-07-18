Minnesota Timberwolves Take Home Top Honors at 2017 Golden Matrix Awards

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves were recently awarded top honors at the 2017 Golden Matrix Awards at the IDEA Conference, winning “Best Overall Video Display – Basketball,” “Best Overall Video Display (All Sports),” and “Best Special Occasion Video.”



The “Best Overall Video Display” recognizes teams for their entire video experience in-arena, which includes live in-game entertainment, video features and technology. These are awarded to a team in each of IDEA’s six subdivisions (Baseball, Basketball, Football, Hockey, Soccer and University) and from these divisional winners, an overall winner is chosen. The Timberwolves took home both the basketball subdivision award, as well as the overall winner for all sports.



The team was also awarded the “Best Special Occasion Video” for the “4.11 New Era” video. The video featured local hip-hop artists Atmosphere, P.O.S, and PROF, and was played in front of a sold-out crowd at Target Center on April 11, 2017 to unveil the team’s new logo. The video can be viewed here.



The Golden Matrix Awards recognize superior achievement throughout the large screen video and matrix display industry. The purpose is to recognize artistic and technical excellence in the programming of large screen video and matrix displays located at stadiums, arenas, racetracks, convention centers and other public assembly facilities.