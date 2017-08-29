Minnesota Timberwolves and U.S. Bank Unveil Brand New Court in Moorhead

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves, in partnership with U.S. Bank and the City of Moorhead, unveiled a brand new outdoor basketball court in Moorhead’s Woodlawn Park, with Timberwolves center Cole Aldrich and assistant coach Andy Greer on-hand to break-in the new court. Photos from today’s event can be downloaded here.

“It’s not every day the Timberwolves get to be in Moorhead and we’re so excited to have this opportunity to interact with this community,” said John Thomas, Vice President of Community Engagement for the Minnesota Timberwolves. “I grew up playing on courts just like this in Minnesota and it was a great way for me to work on my game all summer long. We’re honored to be part of bringing basketball back to this court and hope the neighborhood enjoys it for years to come. Growing the game of basketball is one of our key focuses in the Timberwolves organization and we’re proud to have U.S. Bank and the City of Moorhead join us in these efforts.”

The Timberwolves “New Era. New Courts.” program aims to help neighborhoods take their love of basketball outdoors and to serve as a reminder of how important outdoor courts are for young basketball players. Following the ribbon cutting, Aldrich and Greer spent time on the court with local area youth.

Woodlawn Park is a popular downtown park nestled along the Red River, but recent flooding left the previous court unusable. This new court was made possible through a donation presented by the Timberwolves and U.S. Bank, as well as a contribution from the City of Moorhead’s capital improvement fund. The new Timberwolves logo now adorns center court, replicating the look and feel of courts used by the pros.

The “New Era. New Courts.” program also included court refurbishments in Rochester and the Twin Cities. Winning courts were decided through online voting by more than 7,000 fans and community members. Read more about the ‘New Era. New Courts.’ program here: https://www.nba.com/timberwolves/neweranewcourts

This community program is the latest in a series of announcements tied to the new era of Timberwolves basketball. With new leadership on the court and in the boardroom, the franchise is poised for more significant changes in the coming months towards being champions on the court, having world-class facilities and staff, and growing the game of basketball. Target Center’s renovation project, complete with new premium spaces, seating and concourse improvements, will hit the finish line in time for the beginning of the 2017-18 season. There are several exciting announcements slated for the very near future, including additional news on continued improvement in the areas of technology, enhanced community involvement, and additional partners and upgrades to amplify business operations and improve the fan experience and fan engagement. The franchise will also enter its first season with the NBA G League’s Iowa Wolves for the 2017-18 season.