Milestones To Watch From Timberwolves In 2017-18

What milestones could Timberwolves players hit in 2017-18? It’s the offseason and we have plenty of time to investigate. Here’s what we decided on.

Cole Aldrich

Milestone of note: 800 career defensive rebounds.

When will he get it? Aldrich enters the season at 785. According to our calculations, Aldrich should achieve this nine games into the season based on last year’s averages. This would put it at Nov. 4 against the Mavericks at the Target Center.

Nemanja Bjelica

Milestone of note: 1,000 career points.

When will he get it? Bjelica enters the season at 711 career points. Based on his average of 6.2 points per game, Bjelica will get to 1,000 career points 47 games into the season. That will be on Jan. 18 against the Rockets in Houston.

Jimmy Butler

Milestone of note: Butler is 17 steals away from 600 steals in his career.

When will he get it? He averaged 1.9 steals per game last season. With those averages, he’ll hit 600 on Nov. 4 against the Mavericks at the Target Center. Fun fact: Butler ranks 82nd among active players with 583 steals and he’s only 27 years old.

Jamal Crawford

Milestone of note: Crawford is 916 points away from 19,000 in his career.

When will he get it? If Crawford can average 12.3 points per game like he did last season, he’ll hit that in game 75 which will be on March 26 at the Target Center against the Grizzlies. Crawford ranks 70th on the league’s all-time scoring list. If he can hit 19,000 points this season, he’ll jump up to 59, right above Scottie Pippen.

Gorgui Dieng

Milestone of note: Dieng is 14 assists from 500 in his career.

When will he get it? The big man averaged 1.9 assists per game last season. With that average, he’ll hit that in the team’s eighth game of the season against the Pelicans on Nov. 1 in New Orleans. Dieng ranks 10th among the 2013 NBA Draft Class with his 486 career assists.

Taj Gibson

Milestone of note: Gibson is 15 games away from 600 in his career.

When will he get it? He will, umm, hit this in the team’s 15th game if he’s healthy. That’s against the Mavericks on Nov. 17 in Dallas.

Tyus Jones

Milestone of note: Jones is 36 assists away from 300 in his career.

When will he get it? If Jones averages 2.6 assists per game like he did last season, he’ll hit 300 in the 14th game of the season on Nov. 15 at home against the San Antonio Spurs.

Justin Patton

The rookie is out indefinitely with a foot injury, so we’ll revisit this down the road.

Jeff Teague

Milestone of note: The point guard is 455 points away from 8,000 in his career.

When will he get it: Teague averaged 15.3 points per game last season. At that pace, he’ll hit 8,000 points 30 games into the season. That will be on Dec. 16 at home against the Phoenix Suns.

Karl-Anthony Towns

Milestone of note: Towns needs 1,436 points in 2017-18 to reach 5,000 for his young career.

When will he get it? If Towns averages 25.1 points per game again, he’ll hit this mark in the team’s 58th game of the season against the Bulls on Feb. 9 in Chicago. Towns will be 22 years old at the time. Only 12 players in NBA history 22 or under have scored 5,000 or more points: LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant, Tracy McGrady, Dwight Howard, Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, Chris Bosh, Stephon Marbury and Stephon Marbury. Not bad company.

Andrew Wiggins

Milestone of note: Wiggins is 1,005 points away from 6,000 in his career.

When will he get it? Wiggins averaged 23.6 points per game last season. If he continues that pace, he’ll hit that mark in the team’s 43rd game of the season on Jan. 10 as the team hosts Oklahoma City. Heading into this season, only 40 players in NBA history have hit 6,000 or more points in his first four seasons in the league.