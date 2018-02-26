Winter Newsletter Kickoff: Flip Night + Minnesota All-Stars

by Timberwolves.com
Posted: Feb 26, 2018

FLIP NIGHT

On February 15th, the same night we beat the Los Angeles Lakers at Target Center, our organization honored the late and great Flip Saunders with his very own tribute night. The night began with pregame speeches from announcer Kevin Harlan, former players Sam Cassell and Chauncey Billups, Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor, and the Saunders family. It then proceeded with the unveiling of a Flip banner in the arena’s rafters, a special speed painting performance from artist David Garibaldi, and a post game jersey and shoe auction.

The tribute night was one to remember as we celebrated the life of a Minnesota basketball legend. May Flip’s vision live on forever.

Relive the night by watching the Tribute Night video below!

 

 

MINNESOTA ALL-STARS

For the first time since the 2013-14 NBA season, the Timberwolves had players selected to play in the NBA All-Star Game. First-time All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns and four-time All-Star Jimmy Butler were both selected to play for Team Stephen. While Butler chose to sit out of the festivity for rest, Towns had an impressive debut, posting a stat line of 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Partner Spotlight

Timberwolves Partner Spotlight

Partner Since: (Coming Soon)

2017-18 Activations:

Jersey PatchIf you haven’t noticed, there’s a new wave of advertising in the NBA: the jersey patch. This season, the Timberwolves have graced the court in newly designed jerseys with Fitbit’s logo stitched in the upper left shoulder area. The purpose of the patch is to magnify exposure and visibility and to position Fitbit’s brand on a higher scale in the global marketplace.

Put Fitbit in the GameAlthough the jersey patch is the most prominent element, the partnership will extend far beyond the new threads. The Minnesota Timberwolves, Minnesota Lynx and Iowa Wolves will each look for ways to incorporate some of the great Fitbit technology into their daily routines and training. Fitbit’s technology allows you to track biometric data such as steps, heart rate and calories burned, as well as to analyze sleep and track nutrition.

Content Activation Scouting Report - The Timberwolves Scouting Report presented by Fitbit highlights statistical information that could be crucial to the outcome of the game. Posted via social, the Scouting Report information spans from individual player stats to overall team averages.
Team Tracker - Tracking stats is the name of the game for Fitbit. After every Timberwolves game, a team tracker presented by Fitbit is posted via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to show overall team stats from the Timberwolves and their opponent.

FitPack ChallengeDuring the summer, every employee in the Timberwolves organization was given a Fitbit device. The employees then participated in a company-wide contest called the FitPack Challenge where departments competed against each other to see who could collect the most steps.

More About Fitbit

Our Goal

To establish best-in-class partner relationships by delivering a consistent cadence of communication and touchpoints throughout the year. This website will allow us to communicate to partners the exciting things taking place within the arena, within our business and around the NBA.

