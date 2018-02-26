Winter Newsletter Kickoff: Flip Night + Minnesota All-Stars
Winter Newsletter Kickoff: Flip Night + Minnesota All-Stars
FLIP NIGHT
On February 15th, the same night we beat the Los Angeles Lakers at Target Center, our organization honored the late and great Flip Saunders with his very own tribute night. The night began with pregame speeches from announcer Kevin Harlan, former players Sam Cassell and Chauncey Billups, Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor, and the Saunders family. It then proceeded with the unveiling of a Flip banner in the arena’s rafters, a special speed painting performance from artist David Garibaldi, and a post game jersey and shoe auction.
The tribute night was one to remember as we celebrated the life of a Minnesota basketball legend. May Flip’s vision live on forever.
Relive the night by watching the Tribute Night video below!
MINNESOTA ALL-STARS
For the first time since the 2013-14 NBA season, the Timberwolves had players selected to play in the NBA All-Star Game. First-time All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns and four-time All-Star Jimmy Butler were both selected to play for Team Stephen. While Butler chose to sit out of the festivity for rest, Towns had an impressive debut, posting a stat line of 17 points and 10 rebounds.
Tags
1/