Timberwolves 2017 Holiday Shopping For Kids Event Recap

Home Next Article
by Timberwolves.com
Follow
Posted: Feb 26, 2018

TIMBERWOLVES 2017 HOLIDAY SHOPPING FOR KIDS EVENT RECAP

When it comes to holiday spirit, you’d be hard-pressed to find more of it than what was showcased at the 2017 Timberwolves Shopping for Kids Event.

On Dec. 8, the Timberwolves FastBreak Foundation, along with the Roger & Nancy McCabe Foundation, worked with the United Heroes League to host 16 children from low-income households, that currently have or recently had a parent in the military deployed overseas with a free basketball clinic and a $500 shopping spree.

The day started with a basketball clinic for the kids. That was all they thought they were getting right away, and that was a gift in itself. But there was more.

Timberwolves and Lynx Vice President of Community Engagement John Thomas told the kids that they would have $500 to use at the downtown Target location. There, the kids bought necessities for themselves such as blankets and coats, along with some fun things, such as toys. They also bought gifts for family members.

“When we’re able to get in Target with these kids and just to see them light up when they’re getting a gift they never thought they would be able to get, it’s truly amazing,” Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns said. “And as always, it gives you goosebumps when you see these kids so happy. You know, you get those butterflies. It’s a truly humbling experience.”

Along with the $500, TCL provided each child with a 40-inch television, while FitBit provided the families with tickets to a future Timberwolves game and a fitness tracker so each child has a gift to give their deployed parent during the holidays.

It was certainly a moment the Timberwolves or the children will never forget.

“After the $500 that they said we could spend here, it was just really, I had no words,” Kyler, a child at the event, said. “We live in a small town. When we came here, I thought just seeing big buildings was enough of a present to be here. And then just more and more came.”

Tags

1/

Partner Spotlight

Timberwolves Partner Spotlight

Partner Since: (Coming Soon)

2017-18 Activations:

Jersey PatchIf you haven’t noticed, there’s a new wave of advertising in the NBA: the jersey patch. This season, the Timberwolves have graced the court in newly designed jerseys with Fitbit’s logo stitched in the upper left shoulder area. The purpose of the patch is to magnify exposure and visibility and to position Fitbit’s brand on a higher scale in the global marketplace.

Put Fitbit in the GameAlthough the jersey patch is the most prominent element, the partnership will extend far beyond the new threads. The Minnesota Timberwolves, Minnesota Lynx and Iowa Wolves will each look for ways to incorporate some of the great Fitbit technology into their daily routines and training. Fitbit’s technology allows you to track biometric data such as steps, heart rate and calories burned, as well as to analyze sleep and track nutrition.

Content Activation Scouting Report - The Timberwolves Scouting Report presented by Fitbit highlights statistical information that could be crucial to the outcome of the game. Posted via social, the Scouting Report information spans from individual player stats to overall team averages.
Team Tracker - Tracking stats is the name of the game for Fitbit. After every Timberwolves game, a team tracker presented by Fitbit is posted via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to show overall team stats from the Timberwolves and their opponent.

FitPack ChallengeDuring the summer, every employee in the Timberwolves organization was given a Fitbit device. The employees then participated in a company-wide contest called the FitPack Challenge where departments competed against each other to see who could collect the most steps.

Fitbit
Fitbit
Fitbit
Fitbit
More About Fitbit

Our Goal

To establish best-in-class partner relationships by delivering a consistent cadence of communication and touchpoints throughout the year. This website will allow us to communicate to partners the exciting things taking place within the arena, within our business and around the NBA.

Across Timberwolves.com

Timberwolves

Corporate Partnership Newsletter