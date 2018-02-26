Timberwolves 2017 Holiday Shopping For Kids Event Recap

When it comes to holiday spirit, you’d be hard-pressed to find more of it than what was showcased at the 2017 Timberwolves Shopping for Kids Event.

On Dec. 8, the Timberwolves FastBreak Foundation, along with the Roger & Nancy McCabe Foundation, worked with the United Heroes League to host 16 children from low-income households, that currently have or recently had a parent in the military deployed overseas with a free basketball clinic and a $500 shopping spree.

The day started with a basketball clinic for the kids. That was all they thought they were getting right away, and that was a gift in itself. But there was more.

Timberwolves and Lynx Vice President of Community Engagement John Thomas told the kids that they would have $500 to use at the downtown Target location. There, the kids bought necessities for themselves such as blankets and coats, along with some fun things, such as toys. They also bought gifts for family members.

“When we’re able to get in Target with these kids and just to see them light up when they’re getting a gift they never thought they would be able to get, it’s truly amazing,” Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns said. “And as always, it gives you goosebumps when you see these kids so happy. You know, you get those butterflies. It’s a truly humbling experience.”

Along with the $500, TCL provided each child with a 40-inch television, while FitBit provided the families with tickets to a future Timberwolves game and a fitness tracker so each child has a gift to give their deployed parent during the holidays.

It was certainly a moment the Timberwolves or the children will never forget.

“After the $500 that they said we could spend here, it was just really, I had no words,” Kyler, a child at the event, said. “We live in a small town. When we came here, I thought just seeing big buildings was enough of a present to be here. And then just more and more came.”