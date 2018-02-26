A Taste of Greatness

Over the years, our organization has worked diligently to break new grounds, establish new territory and elevate our partnerships. Recently, we’ve tapped into the beverage industry and made Anheuser-Busch the official beer of the Minnesota Timberwolves. This partnership has allow us to bringforth several activation initiatives, which have created a better experience for our fans and has built outstanding brand awareness. Here’s how:

IN-ARENA LOCATIONS

On the 100 and 200-level concourses, fans are able to give their Target Center experience a buzz by purchasing a beer in the Budweiser Beer Garden, Bud Light Zone and Goose Island Grab and Go.

TIMBERWOLVES BAR NETWORK

The Timberwolves Bar Network presented by Budweiser is a network of team-approved locations that are set up for viewing Timberwolves games. At these locations, special promotions and giveaways are given to fans throughout the game.

BUDWEISER LEGENDARY MOMENT PLATFORM

Every game, there is an opportunity for something legendary to happen and when it does, it is posted to our social media accounts as part of our Budweiser Legendary Moment platform. This season, Andrew Wiggins’ buzzer beater against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Tyus Jones’ dunk on LeBron James have been the first legendary moments to gain recognition.

CENTER COURT MUSIC SERIES

The Timberwolves Center Court Music Series presented by Budweiser provides fans with unforgettable halftime entertainment at select premier games. Thus far, the music series has had a star-studded line up consisting of a December performance from Minnesota-bred rapper Prof, and Super Bowl Weekend performances from rappers Lil Jon and G Eazy.