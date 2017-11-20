Strengthening The Community

The Timberwolves Fastbreak Foundation and the community relations department have ascended to new heights with their efforts of strengthening the bond between the team and the community. Their support to the organizations that make our community a great place to work, live and play is recognized throughout the state of Minnesota and beyond.

JOHN THOMAS

Earlier this year, the Fastbreak Foundation and community relations department bolstered their roster and solidified the leadership role by announcing the hiring of Minnesota native and former NBA player John Thomas as the Vice President of Community Engagement. He currently oversees the organization’s community relations efforts, the Timberwolves and Lynx Basketball Academy and the NBA/WNBA alumni program.

Thomas is absolutely ecstatic to be back with the organization after playing a single season with the Timberwolves in 2004-05. “I would like to thank Glen Taylor and Ethan Casson for providing me the opportunity to rejoin the organization in a new and exciting role. They say ‘home is where the heart is’, and that rings especially true for me, which is why I am so elated to be working with the Timberwolves and Lynx to expand their footprint in the Upper Midwest”, said Thomas.

PILLARS

Through newly established leadership, the Fastbreak Foundation and community relations department plan to have a stronger impact within the community and will continue to capitalize on their four main areas of focus. Those areas include:

Basketball

Providing youth the opportunity to play and learn through basketball with an emphasis on growing the game, building future leaders and developing life skills.

Education

Fostering the love of education and reading with youth.

Military

To honor and recognize military troops and their families.

Hunger

Working with the community to help eliminate hunger for children and families in Minnesota and across the world.

As the Fastbreak Foundation and the community relations department continues to grow, so will their focus on the four pillars and their impact on Minnesota communities. Their special affinity for supporting the elements of the community is an essential function of the entire organization.