Strengthening The Community

by Timberwolves.com
Posted: Nov 20, 2017

The Timberwolves Fastbreak Foundation and the community relations department have ascended to new heights with their efforts of strengthening the bond between the team and the community. Their support to the organizations that make our community a great place to work, live and play is recognized throughout the state of Minnesota and beyond.

JOHN THOMASJohn Thomas, VP of Community Engagement

Earlier this year, the Fastbreak Foundation and community relations department bolstered their roster and solidified the leadership role by announcing the hiring of Minnesota native and former NBA player John Thomas as the Vice President of Community Engagement. He currently oversees the organization’s community relations efforts, the Timberwolves and Lynx Basketball Academy and the NBA/WNBA alumni program.

Thomas is absolutely ecstatic to be back with the organization after playing a single season with the Timberwolves in 2004-05. “I would like to thank Glen Taylor and Ethan Casson for providing me the opportunity to rejoin the organization in a new and exciting role. They say ‘home is where the heart is’, and that rings especially true for me, which is why I am so elated to be working with the Timberwolves and Lynx to expand their footprint in the Upper Midwest”, said Thomas.

 

PILLARS
Through newly established leadership, the Fastbreak Foundation and community relations department plan to have a stronger impact within the community and will continue to capitalize on their four main areas of focus. Those areas include:

Basketball
Providing youth the opportunity to play and learn through basketball with an emphasis on growing the game, building future leaders and developing life skills. 

Education 
Fostering the love of education and reading with youth.

Military
To honor and recognize military troops and their families.

Hunger 
Working with the community to help eliminate hunger for children and families in Minnesota and across the world.

As the Fastbreak Foundation and the community relations department continues to grow, so will their focus on the four pillars and their impact on Minnesota communities. Their special affinity for supporting the elements of the community is an essential function of the entire organization. 

Jersey PatchIf you haven’t noticed, there’s a new wave of advertising in the NBA: the jersey patch. This season, the Timberwolves have graced the court in newly designed jerseys with Fitbit’s logo stitched in the upper left shoulder area. The purpose of the patch is to magnify exposure and visibility and to position Fitbit’s brand on a higher scale in the global marketplace.

Put Fitbit in the GameAlthough the jersey patch is the most prominent element, the partnership will extend far beyond the new threads. The Minnesota Timberwolves, Minnesota Lynx and Iowa Wolves will each look for ways to incorporate some of the great Fitbit technology into their daily routines and training. Fitbit’s technology allows you to track biometric data such as steps, heart rate and calories burned, as well as to analyze sleep and track nutrition.

Content Activation Scouting Report - The Timberwolves Scouting Report presented by Fitbit highlights statistical information that could be crucial to the outcome of the game. Posted via social, the Scouting Report information spans from individual player stats to overall team averages.
Team Tracker - Tracking stats is the name of the game for Fitbit. After every Timberwolves game, a team tracker presented by Fitbit is posted via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to show overall team stats from the Timberwolves and their opponent.

FitPack ChallengeDuring the summer, every employee in the Timberwolves organization was given a Fitbit device. The employees then participated in a company-wide contest called the FitPack Challenge where departments competed against each other to see who could collect the most steps.

