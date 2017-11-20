Premium On A Whole New Level

The Minnesota Timberwolves season is in full swing and renovations to Target Center have given fans much to rave about – especially its premium spaces. Two to highlight in particular is the all-new Lexus Courtside Club and its club within, 89 Reserve.

Lexus Courtside Club

The Lexus Courtside Club is the newly renovated club space located on 1st Avenue, providing members a VIP experience from street to seat. The club space is loaded with first class amenities such as private entry and valet, members-only access to the court, 5-star dining catered by chef David Fhima, and two full bars.

89 Reserve



“In 1989, two brands were born; one for the court, another for the road.”

89 Reserve is the all-new premium club located inside the Lexus Courtside Club. The luxurious space is reserved for a special class of members and has amenities galore to ensure everyone an unforgettable experience. It has amazing features like valet service, coach check, top of the line menus from chef David Fhima, and the very best wine, beer and spirits for its members to enjoy before a game.

89 Reserve’s name pays respect to the birth year of Lexus and the Timberwolves and speaks to the exclusivity of the space.