Points for Pounds

by Timberwolves.com
Posted: Nov 20, 2017

In partnership with Land O’Lakes, Points For Pounds was created to support the Lynx and their community initiatives. For every point the Lynx scored this season, home or away, Land O’Lakes donated 10 pounds of food to Second Harvest Heartland. Over the course of the season, 40,000 pounds of food was donated. Lynx guard Lindsay Whalen and crew assisted with the program by packing boxes of food that will feed over 3,600 people in need. 

Partner Since: June 2017

2017-18 Activations:

Jersey PatchIf you haven’t noticed, there’s a new wave of advertising in the NBA: the jersey patch. This season, the Timberwolves have graced the court in newly designed jerseys with Fitbit’s logo stitched in the upper left shoulder area. The purpose of the patch is to magnify exposure and visibility and to position Fitbit’s brand on a higher scale in the global marketplace.

Put Fitbit in the GameAlthough the jersey patch is the most prominent element, the partnership will extend far beyond the new threads. The Minnesota Timberwolves, Minnesota Lynx and Iowa Wolves will each look for ways to incorporate some of the great Fitbit technology into their daily routines and training. Fitbit’s technology allows you to track biometric data such as steps, heart rate and calories burned, as well as to analyze sleep and track nutrition.

Content Activation Scouting Report - The Timberwolves Scouting Report presented by Fitbit highlights statistical information that could be crucial to the outcome of the game. Posted via social, the Scouting Report information spans from individual player stats to overall team averages.
Team Tracker - Tracking stats is the name of the game for Fitbit. After every Timberwolves game, a team tracker presented by Fitbit is posted via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to show overall team stats from the Timberwolves and their opponent.

FitPack ChallengeDuring the summer, every employee in the Timberwolves organization was given a Fitbit device. The employees then participated in a company-wide contest called the FitPack Challenge where departments competed against each other to see who could collect the most steps.

