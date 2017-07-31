New Era. New Courts. Timberwolves Court Refurbishment Initiative

Home Next Article
by Timberwolves.com
Follow
Posted: Jul 31, 2017

'NEW ERA. NEW COURTS.' TIMBERWOLVES COURT REFURBISHMENT INITIATIVE

Earlier this year, we teamed up with US Bank to launch a program to revitalize a trio of outdoor courts across the state of Minnesota during the summer season. The ‘New Era. New Courts.’ program is the first of its kind for us and will become an annual initiative between the two organizations.

Fans were given the opportunity to vote for a court in Rochester, Moorhead and the Twin Cities to be refurbished. Once fan voting ends, one court in each market would be chosen and given significant upgrades for kids to play on for years to come.  

Nominated courts in Rochester include Kutzky Park, East Park and Friendship Park. In Moorhead, fans can choose between Northeast Park, Lamb Park and Woodlawn Park, and in the Twin Cities, courts include Mt. Airy Boys & Girls Club, St. Peter’s AME Church and West Minnehaha Recreation Center.

Fans can visit timberwolves.com/NewEraNewCourts to vote for a local court. Voting closes August 6.

Vote For A Court Today!

Partner Spotlight

Partner Since: 2016 Lynx Season

2017 Activations:

Lynx Fit Clinics presented by ChobaniThe MN Lynx FastBreak Foundation and Chobani teamed up to host two clinics for local youth groups at Mayo Clinic Square – one from Special Olympics Minnesota and one from The Bridge for Youth. Renee Montgomery and Prowl teamed up with the Wolves/Lynx Basketball Academy to lead the first group while Assistant Coach James Wade and Prowl led the second group.

Lynx Run Walk Roar 5k presented by ChobaniThe second annual Lynx Run Walk Roar 5k presented by Chobani will take place on Saturday, August 12th at 9am. Natasha Howard and rookie Alexis Jones will be cheering on competitors as they race to the finish line and receive their complimentary Chobani drink. Registration information can be found at www.lynxbasketball.com/5k.

In-Arena promotionsChobani will be showcasing their product during four Lynx games this season. During these four games, all fans in attendance will receive a Chobani yogurt cup or drink on their way out of the arena.

Chobani
Chobani
Chobani
More About Chobani

Our Goal

To establish best-in-class partner relationships by delivering a consistent cadence of communication and touchpoints throughout the year. This website will allow us to communicate to partners the exciting things taking place within the arena, within our business and around the NBA.

Across Timberwolves.com

Timberwolves

Corporate Partnership Newsletter

Corporate Partnership Newsletter Summer 2017