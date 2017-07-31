'NEW ERA. NEW COURTS.' TIMBERWOLVES COURT REFURBISHMENT INITIATIVE

Earlier this year, we teamed up with US Bank to launch a program to revitalize a trio of outdoor courts across the state of Minnesota during the summer season. The ‘New Era. New Courts.’ program is the first of its kind for us and will become an annual initiative between the two organizations.

Fans were given the opportunity to vote for a court in Rochester, Moorhead and the Twin Cities to be refurbished. Once fan voting ends, one court in each market would be chosen and given significant upgrades for kids to play on for years to come.

Nominated courts in Rochester include Kutzky Park, East Park and Friendship Park. In Moorhead, fans can choose between Northeast Park, Lamb Park and Woodlawn Park, and in the Twin Cities, courts include Mt. Airy Boys & Girls Club, St. Peter’s AME Church and West Minnehaha Recreation Center.

Fans can visit timberwolves.com/NewEraNewCourts to vote for a local court. Voting closes August 6.

Vote For A Court Today!