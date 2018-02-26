A Look at the One Moment Program and the Timberwolves Fan Experience

Improving the fan experience has always been one of our most significant initiatives and over the past year, it has ascended to new heights. Check out this exclusive interview with Jeff Munneke discussing fan experience, the one program and the improvements they’ve seen as of recent.

INTERVIEW WITH JEFF MUNNEKE:

Regarding the one program do you want to talk about how it came to be and if you’ve made changes to it because of the renovation? For a number of years, we would survey ticket members based on the relationship between the reps, and the season ticket members. We always registered very high. Our season ticket members loved that we knew their kids’ names, their spouse’s name, where they went on vacation, and their favorite player. So, we started dabbling and seemed to have the relationship with our season ticket holders part down really well and there seems to be a good flow. We also wanted to check in and see once you get to a game what’s it’s like. We talked to the league and told them what we would like to do. They decided to do it with all teams and call it a Fan Experience Survey. The data came back, and we were ranked 30th out of 30 teams. This had to do with parking, concessions, the way seats look and feel. So, Chris Wright and Ryan Tanke said, “we need to fix this.” Everyone (Levy, AEG, Delaware North, Timberwolves) had a different way of doing things, a different way of talking to the guests and we were all over the place. The first thing we had to do was talk to all the properties and say if we’re going to be great we have to start talking the same language, doing things the same way, problem solving the same way. We started by trying to break down barriers. Initially we said who should we try to emulate. We all said Disney is pretty good. What we elected to do was to send me down to Disney twice and go through and go through the Disney training program. Bringing that information back, we were able to say these are some of the Disney principles but let’s make it our own. Let’s think the way Disney thinks. The fan needs to be #1. What’s best for the fan? We started thinking about what’s important to us. The number one thing was we need to keep the fans safe. We (AEG, Levy, Target Center, Timberwolves) all onboard the same way, have the same verbiage which is now our One Program. So now we are in year 3 of the One Program and are refining and tweaking it and making sure we can sustain it and can keep making it better. Our goal is to create incredible moments for our fans and be the friendliest building in sports.

Are you seeing an increase in the post-game fan surveys from the start of the season to now? Yes, things are settling in. we have new areas, new staffs, all new concession people so now Vandy and I are responsible for training every single person that comes through and they all have to go through the One Program when they start. The best part is that this is now the third consecutive year of the same verbiage, the same topic, the same way to strategize, the same way to problem solve, and the same way to incentivize.

Do you think next season we’ll keep the one program training the same, or will we see any big changes? No, what I think we’ll do is continue to tweak it. A great example is our surveys. In the past our surveys were way too long. This summer we started initiated some meetings because we had to rethink this. Why don’t we just ask one question, “how did we do?” “How was your experience?” and you can rate of 1-5 with 5 being great, and 1 being not so great. And then there’s a feedback form and when someone provides feedback, we respond to them. Anyone that comes through the gates will receive this.

Have you seen a more positive reaction to our arena now that we’ve completed renovated, especially with the new main concourse? I think the way everything lined up this year was perfect. We’ve made a lot of changes to the team, we go through renovations, new logo, new colors. Everything feels really sparkly and nice and fun. $150 million allowed to us to do some pretty amazing things that are fan experience enhancing. The way you come into the building feels better. There’s more food choices, better food choices. Obviously winning games helps too, but the new spaces make it feel like more like okay, I own this.

Is there anything else you would like to say to our partners? We have to work in unison and it’s truly a united front. The all-inclusive way we partner together and work together is really fun. The relationships are so fun too. In the end it’s about the people. Take care of your people and they are going to take care of the people that come and consume our product, so I think we really are trying to drill home and make sure we live that. I always like to say, whoever you’re talking to, they need to be the most important person in the room. Whether it’s a sponsor, a premium space holder, season ticket member, a fan coming for one night in that moment we want to make sure they feel like are the most important person we’re talking to and most important person in the room.