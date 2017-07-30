Get Chobani Fit

by Timberwolves.com
Posted: Jul 30, 2017

GET CHOBANI FIT

When it comes to Chobani and the Minnesota Lynx, health is the name of the game. By partnering with the yogurt connoisseur, we have not only developed a plan to maximize their brand exposure throughout our organization but we have also created initiatives within the Minnesota communities.     

Lynx Fit Clinics

On June 21st, we hosted a Lynx Fit Clinic presented by Chobani for athletes from the Special Olympics Minnesota. The clinic took place at the Courts at Mayo Clinic Square and helped the special Olympians learn basketball skills and drills led by the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx Basketball Academy, Minnesota Lynx Guard Renee Montgomery and Lynx Mascot Prowl. 

Run Walk Roar 5K

Chobani and the Lynx will host the second annual Run Walk Roar 5K at Veterans Park in Richfield on August 11th. Lynx players Natasha Howard and Alexis Jones will be in attendance to cheer on the runners. All 5K participants will receive a complimentary Chobani drink, a t-shirt and a lower level ticket to a 2017 Lynx regular season game.

Join the run now! Sign up at www.lynxbasketball.com/5k

Sign Up Today!

Partner Spotlight

Partner Since: 2016 Lynx Season

2017 Activations:

In-Arena promotionsChobani will be showcasing their product during four Lynx games this season. During these four games, all fans in attendance will receive a Chobani yogurt cup or drink on their way out of the arena.

More About Chobani

